Family First Life Partners with Integrity Marketing Group to Accelerate Growth and Serve More Americans with their Life Insurance Needs

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products to the Senior Market, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Family First Life, an insurance marketing organization headquartered in Connecticut. As part of the deal, Family First Life President and Founder Shawn Meaike will become an owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Family First Life is one of the largest insurance marketing organizations (IMOs) in the United States focused on life insurance and annuity markets. Meaike and his leadership team have transformed the life insurance industry with a relentless focus on providing world-class service to more than 17,000 agents throughout the country. This year, Family First Life will produce over $250 million of annualized paid premium in the mortgage protection, final expense and annuity markets while helping more than 80,000 Americans a year with their life insurance and annuities needs.

"Family First Life has built a remarkable culture of providing agents and agencies with the best contracts, training, support and leads that sets them apart in our industry," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "Shawn and his team's abundance mentality and care for other people have attracted the industry's best and brightest to join them – they now recruit over 1,000 new agents per month."

"Partnering with Integrity is one of the most exciting things I've ever done. This will allow Family First Life to keep doing what we do best: serve our agents, their families and more Americans, while being part of a larger organization with more resources to help us grow faster," said Meaike. "I'm more excited than ever before to help others grow their business and achieve the success that they deserve."

"Shawn has built an incredible business and we can't wait to see Family First Life flourish as our new partner," said Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity. "Integrity continues to attract the industry's most elite marketing companies by focusing on serving others and unburdening our partners to concentrate on sales and marketing."

Watch the following video to learn more about Family First Life's decision to partner with Integrity: www.integritymarketing.com/familyfirstlife

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the nation's leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving the Senior Market. Integrity develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network, which includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country and over 235,000 independent agents. Integrity's over 550 employees serve over 4 million clients. In 2019, Integrity will help insurance carriers place $2 billion in new premiums. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Goodwin

Stanton

MGoodwin@StantonPRM.com

646-502-3595

Partnership Inquiries:

Eric Pederson, Vice President of Business Development

Integrity Marketing Group

eric.pederson@integritymarketing.com

866-650-1857

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.integritymarketing.com

