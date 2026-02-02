Markiplier's Iron Lung Enjoys a Bloody Great Opening Weekend at Regal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following opening weekend of Iron Lung, Regal is celebrating the box office success of the self-distributed debut film from popular digital creator Mark "Markiplier" Fischback. Across the weekend from Thursday, January 29 to Sunday, February 1, Iron Lung admissions at Regal theatres accounted for a 19% market share among North American exhibitors of the release.

"Regal was the first major exhibitor to partner with us on a wide theatrical release at 99% of their locations, including the Regal Guam Megaplex," said Markiplier, writer, director, and lead actor of Iron Lung. "From the first conversation, Regal wanted to support in any way possible, even helping to arrange a blood drive."

Iron Lung now lays claim to the biggest opening weekend for a feature film from a digital creator, which saw significant interest from the Markiplier fan base as soon as advance tickets went on sale. When moviegoers show such high anticipation for an upcoming release, Regal will always seek to enhance the theatrical experience through its food & beverage, loyalty, and merchandise programs.

"What Markiplier has achieved with Iron Lung is a reminder that great filmmaking is all about creativity, commitment, and connection with your audience," said Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer at Regal Cineworld. "Markiplier's success shows that new voices can create powerful theatrical moments with the right support. Regal is proud to have been an early partner in helping bring Iron Lung to audiences at scale and to play a role in connecting a digital creator with moviegoers in a way that really embraces the shared experience of cinema."

Collaboration between digital creators on the Markiplier and Regal Prop Shop teams resulted in a first-of-its-kind collectible container project where Iron Lung fans could 3D-print an exclusive Blood Bucket to bring to any Regal theatre during opening weekend to receive a free small popcorn. The 3D-print files for the Blood Bucket, which have already been downloaded more than 20,000 times, can be accessed at REGmovies.com/prop-shop, while container pre-orders for non-DIY fans can be made at the online Regal Store through February 16.

Regal also prepared movie-themed food and beverage offers to celebrate the release of Iron Lung. Guests could visit snack counters to take the plunge with the ICEE Abyss Combo, combining a blood red ICEE frozen beverage, a package of Swedish Fish, and a side of buffalo-seasoned popcorn, and moviegoers aged 21+ attending Regal theatres with expanded bar service could indulge in a Dark Depths Whiskey Cola, the Iron Lung signature cocktail.

Given his passion for giving back, Markiplier wanted to include a philanthropic component aligned thematically with his movie, so he requested Regal's assistance in organizing a blood drive during opening weekend of Iron Lung. At a time when donors are urgently needed due to a supply shortage, Markiplier and Regal combined efforts to launch a national blood drive, even attempting to break the world record for the most donations in a single day.

Tickets for Iron Lung showtimes are available for purchase at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, or through REGmovies.com. Regal guests can also secure seats for this Markiplier release by joining Regal Unlimited, where subscribers see as many movies, whenever and wherever they want.

