Family Fun and Free Haircuts Planned at Charleston School Choice Fair

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are invited to celebrate all of South Carolina's education options and explore Charleston area schools and local businesses at the Education Choice Fair and School Supply Giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 25. The free event is one of South Carolina's largest planned celebrations during National School Choice Week.

The Education Choice Fair and School Supply Giveaway will kick off at 10 a.m. and feature face painting, music, balloon art, free haircuts, free school supplies, a raffle drawing, and more. Families will have an opportunity to engage with school representatives, network, and learn about K-12 education options in a positive, supportive environment.

The event will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Royal Family Life Center. Learn more at mysceducation.org/education-choice-fair-and-school-supply-giveaway.

The Education Choice Fair and School Supply Giveaway is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are so excited to welcome families in the Charleston area to come together to learn more about their education options, celebrate students, and replenish school supplies," said Dr. Shaunette Parker, executive director of My South Carolina Education. "This fun-filled, family festival type event will feature multiple choice options including public schools, private schools, charter schools, virtual schools and homeschooling networks."

This event is organized by My South Carolina Education, which seeks to equip parents with understandable information about available education choices so they can make the best decisions for their children's future.

The Royal Family Life Center is located at 4750 Abraham Ave.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/south-carolina.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

