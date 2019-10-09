Family Lawyers Allen Griffin, John Kappel Join Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson in Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, welcomes attorneys Allen Griffin and John Kappel to the Dallas office.

Mr. Griffin joins the firm as an associate with a practice covering a range of family law litigation matters. He is a former Dallas Assistant City Attorney, and before that, practiced Family Law at his own firm as well as with several prominent Dallas law firms. Mr. Griffin is a graduate of Baylor Law School and Baylor University.

Also joining the firm as an associate, Mr. Kappel focuses on divorce, child custody and property division matters, as well as probate and estate planning. A native of Dallas, he is a graduate of Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, with an undergraduate degree from Baylor University. He is a member of the Dallas Bar Association Family Law Section, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and the Collin County Young Lawyers Association.

"Allen and John are experienced attorneys with backgrounds steeped in family law issues," said firm partner Brad LaMorgese. "Their skill sets will certainly complement and add value to our team."

To learn more about Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, visit http://www.ondafamilylaw.com.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other law firm in the state. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

sophia@androvett.com

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ondafamilylaw.com

