Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Earns Repeat Listing Among Nation's Best Law Firms

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 edition of Best Law Firms has again named Dallas-based Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP , (ONDA) among the nation's top appellate and family law firms.

The firm earned a repeat national ranking for its appellate practice, which was also listed as top tier in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio areas. ONDA also earned top-tier honors for family law expertise in Dallas-Fort Worth and in San Antonio, and additional recognition for its family law mediation practice.

"Our entire team works tirelessly to provide unmatched legal services in each of these areas, so this acknowledgement of our results is very meaningful to us," said name partner Scott Downing . "We are extremely thankful to our clients and those in the profession who helped make this possible."

In addition to traditional family law services, ONDA offers experience in a wide range of complex matters, including international child custody, property enforcement, asset and business division and others. The firm's appellate lawyers handle traditional appeals in addition to writs of mandamus and habeas corpus.

Selection to Best Law Firms signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Each year, leading law firms from around the country are surveyed and evaluated by industry peers and former clients. The 2024 edition marks the 14th annual listing of Best Law Firms. To be eligible, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized by The Best Lawyers in America guide, which listed 15 ONDA lawyers in the latest edition.

The award-winning family law firm's long list of industry accolades includes recognition by D Magazine, Lawdragon and others. Many of the firm's attorneys are repeat honorees by Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers, which listed partners Scott Downing , Keith Nelson , Jeff Anderson and Brad LaMorgese among the top 100 active licensed attorneys in the state in 2023.

About ONDA

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest family law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

