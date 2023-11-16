Lawdragon Names 15 from ONDA to Leading Family Lawyers Guide for 2024

National list honors the 'dynamos of divorce, the potentates of prenups, the countesses of custody'

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP (ONDA) is pleased to announce that 15 of the firm's attorneys have been named among the nation's leading family lawyers.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers guide lists name partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing and Jeff Anderson as well as partner Brad LaMorgese among the top family lawyers in the country.

Dallas-based partners William Reppeto, Paula Bennett, David Findley, Scott Rewak and Holly Baird are also honored, as are Paul Hewett, Jacob Jeffries, David Housel of the firm's Frisco office and Porter Corrigan and Amber Liddell Alwais from the firm's San Antonio office.  

"This team is truly something special, and these recognitions really speak to that," said Mr. Downing. "I am very proud to have each of these talented lawyers in our corner."

ONDA was recently listed among the nation's Best Law Firms by the Best Lawyers in America for excellence in appellate, mediation and family law matters, further emphasizing the firm's acclaimed ability to handle a variety of family law matters, such as international child custody, business division, high-net-worth divorces and others.

The firm's long list of industry accolades includes repeat recognition by The Best Lawyers in America, which also honored 15 ONDA lawyers in its 2024 listing. Each name partner is a repeat honoree by D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, and many of the firm's appellate and family lawyers were honored in the latest edition of Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers.

Lawdragon says its 500 Leading Family Lawyers "help you hold on when times seem they can't get worse, and to protect children, families and assets that can easily be damaged often beyond repair in the hands of less wise counsel." Selection is based on peer nominations and extensive editorial review.

Click here to view the full list.

About ONDA

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest family law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

