Family Legacy Continues as Daughter Becomes Owner of Additional Family-Owned Pak Mail Location in Stockton, California

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful family transfer of ownership of Pak Mail location US102 in Stockton, CA, to their daughter and now new owner, Navpreet Ahluwalia. This Pak Mail location has proudly served Stockton for the last 37 years, and the family's commitment to the region earned Ahluwalia's parents the Margaret Holt Community Service Award this year for their exceptional outreach and profound commitment to their community. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by Pak Mail, as the family continues their legacy of business ownership within the Annex Brands Franchise.

Located at 4719 Quail Lakes Dr., Ste. G, in Stockton, CA 95207, this Pak Mail location offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"Having worked at this location for years, I've seen firsthand the impact our store has on the community. Taking over from my parents, who continue to be part of the day-to-day operations, feels like a natural next step in our family's journey. I'm proud to carry on the legacy they built while bringing fresh energy to the business," says Ahluwalia.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Seeing this business stay in the family is a testament to the lasting value of franchise ownership, both for individual owners and the communities they serve," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "We're confident that Navpreet will honor that legacy while driving the business forward into the future."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US102, located in Stockton CA, and the services offered at this location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US102.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.