New Ownership of 36-Year-Old AIM Mail Center in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA Set to Offer Extended Hours and Expanded Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing AIM Mail Center location in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA to new owner, Venus Qurbanzadeh. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will continue to benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this AIM Mail Center for the last 36 years.

Located at 31441 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Ste. A, in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688, this AIM Mail Center is adding extended operating hours and LiveScan, as well as offering shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I was truly inspired by the community here when I was looking for a small business to own. I was looking for a customer base that I could really connect to and build relationships with, and the people here embody that sense of community perfectly," said Qurbanzadeh.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of AIM Mail Centers, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're proud to welcome Venus as the new owner of this AIM location that was established in 1989 as AIM #3," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "This location, has a strong relationship with the Rancho Santa Margarita community and we're excited to see Venus continue to support local customers, create connections, and grow alongside the neighborhood it has been serving for decades."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about AIM #3, located at 31441 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Ste. A, in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688, and the services offered at the Rancho Santa Margarita location, please visit www.aimmailcenters.com/1003.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.