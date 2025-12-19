Family Legacy Lives On as Daughter Becomes Owner of Pak Mail Location in Lodi, California

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful family transfer of ownership of Pak Mail location US20009 in Lodi, CA, to their daughter and new owner, Navpreet Ahluwalia. Since opening in 2020, the family's dedication to the region has earned Ahluwalia's parents the Margaret Holt Community Service Award at this year's Annex Brands National Convention, recognizing their exceptional outreach and commitment to the community. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail location as the family continues their legacy of business ownership within the Annex Brands Franchise.

Located in The Vineyard Shopping Center at 1040 W Kettleman Ln., Ste. 1B, in Lodi, CA 95240, this Pak Mail location is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions, such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I have a deep appreciation for the way our family business has helped improve others' lives. People can better navigate life's challenges with the office services and support offered here. I'm excited to honor what my parents have built and add my own energy to keep the business thriving," says Ahluwalia.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"The fact that this business remains family-owned speaks volumes about the lasting benefits of franchising, not just for owners but for the neighborhoods they support," shared Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "We believe Navpreet will carry that tradition forward while bringing fresh momentum."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US20009, located in The Vineyard Shopping Center at 1040 W Kettleman Ln., Ste. 1B, in Lodi, CA 95240, and the services offered at this location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US20009.

Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx, and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more.

