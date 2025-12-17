New Ownership of Pak Mail in Austin, Texas Offers Essential Shipping and Office Services to the Community

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Austin, TX to new owners, Scott Kodak and Chad Wicks. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will continue to benefit from the 22 years of expert shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail location.

Located at 13359 N Highway 183 Ste. 406, in Austin, TX 78750, this Pak Mail offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions, such as printing and packaging supplies.

"We're happy to be here to take care of the details so people can focus on what matters most. Whether it's helping a small business get products out on time or making sure a family gift arrives safely, we're looking forward to building relationships and being a trusted resource in this community," said Wicks.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Scott and Chad as the new owners of this Pak Mail location. Transitions like this highlight the strength of our franchise model, which enables entrepreneurs to succeed while delivering the trusted services our customers rely on. This store has a strong legacy in the community, and we're confident that the new owners will build on that foundation and continue driving growth," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US674, located at 13359 N Highway 183 Ste. 406 in Austin, TX 78750, and the services offered at the Austin, TX location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US674.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.