Local Business Owner Celebrates New Venture with Opening of His Fourth PostalAnnex in El Paso, Texas - Providing Essential Cross-Border Shipping and Office Services to the United States and Mexico

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is excited to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in El Paso, TX. This new PostalAnnex, owned and operated by experienced PostalAnnex franchisee, Edgar Nuñez, is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to Get More Done in One Stop.

Located in The Market at Darrington at 561 Darrington Rd. Ste. A102, in El Paso, TX 79928, this new PostalAnnex location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rental, notary public services, as well as office services like printing, packaging supplies, and more.

"Opening this location is an exciting milestone for me and my team. With four locations now, I'm proud to continue serving our communities with reliable shipping and business solutions. Each center represents our commitment to reliability and customer service, and I'm grateful for the trust and support we've received from local residents and businesses, and from Annex Brands," said Nuñez.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Edgar's newest PostalAnnex location in El Paso, TX, will proudly continue this tradition of excellence, delivering essential services to local businesses and residents," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "This new location reflects the strength of our franchise model, which empowers local owners to thrive and provide essential services to their community."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #23010, located in in The Market at Darrington at 561 Darrington Rd. Ste. A102, in El Paso, TX 79928, and the services offered at the new El Paso location, please visit www.postalannex.com/23010.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

