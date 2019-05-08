Family-Owned Texas De Brazil Churrascaria Opens At Smith Haven Mall In Lake Grove Tonight

"We are delighted to open our newest location today in this thriving Suffolk County shopping center. We look forward to becoming part of this rich community and to welcoming Long Island residents and visitors with our exceptional service and distinctive dining experience," says Salim Asrawi, Chief Operating Officer for the authentic Brazilian steakhouse brand.

Texas de Brazil Churrascarias feature an open-grill kitchen, chef's feature table, a tantalizing salad area bursting with fresh hot and cold selections, an intimate lounge and a wine cellar.

Texas de Brazil guests begin the rodizio-style meal with a visit to the expansive salad area where hot and cold side specialty dishes offer delicious variety. The selections include artisan breads, imported cheeses, fresh buffalo mozzarella, steamed asparagus with marmalade sauce, Brazilian hearts of palm, spicy shrimp salad, sushi, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, Moqueca (Brazilian coconut fish stew), lobster bisque and much more. No question -- it's a steakhouse even vegetarians love.™

Flame-roasted meats take center stage during the main course, each expertly prepared by a gaucho (server) who personally grills mouthwatering cuts over natural wood charcoal – a Southern Brazil gaucho tradition passed down through generations. When guests flip a two-sided disc located at each seat from red to green, gauchos deliver and carve slow-roasted meats tableside to order. Selections range from the popular picanha (sirloin), lamb chops and filet mignon to leg of lamb, Parmesan-crusted pork loin, bacon wrapped chicken breast and more. When a break from the endless flow of meats is desired, guests simply turn discs back to red. This unique style of dining helps pace the experience to fit any timeframe – from leisurely meals with friends and family to efficient meetings with business associates. Texas de Brazil offers a setting and menu that works perfectly for both large and small parties.

Wine and churrasco go hand-in-hand, and an expertly curated wine list complements the varied menu with acclaimed varietals from California and South America vineyards and Texas de Brazil's own private label collection of six varietals exclusively bottled in Chile.

The intimate lounge offers craft cocktails including the traditional Brazilian Caipirinha in a variety of flavors and a full selection of distilled spirits, beer and soft drinks including the Brazilian Guarana. Guests may enjoy Happy Hour Monday through Friday with special drink pricing and an appetizing bar menu.

Desserts served a la carte satisfy those with a sweet tooth with selections including flan, deliciously rich papaya cream and Brazilian Cheesecake plus specialties such as pecan pie, carrot cake, and key lime pie.

Service hours include: Happy Hour: Mon.-Fri. 4:30-6 p.m.; Dinner: Mon.-Thurs. 5 -9:30 p.m., Fri. 5-10 p.m., Sat. 3:30-10 p.m. and Sun. 3:30-9 p.m.; Lunch: Saturdays and Sundays between 12 noon – 3:30 p.m.

Regular adult meals, which include the meat and salad service, cost $47.99; $29.99 salad area only. During lunch service, guests receive a complimentary dessert and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages included in the price. When purchased with a full-price meal children 2 years and under dine complimentary, 3-5 years costs $5.00 and 6-12 years are 50% off adult meal price.

Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is located at 201 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, NY.

For reservations, call 631-212-1115 or visit www.texasdebrazil.com.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 23 states and seven countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com .

SOURCE Texas de Brazil

Related Links

http://www.texasdebrazil.com

