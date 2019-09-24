Family-Owned Texas De Brazil Churrascaria's Fourth California Location Opens Tonight At The Collection in RiverPark in Oxnard

"Californians have embraced our distinctive dining experience and we're very happy to introduce Texas de Brazil's authentic churrasco to Ventura County residents and visitors," says Salim Asrawi, president and chief operating officer for the Brazilian-America steakhouse brand. "The Collection at RiverPark is the area's premier dining destination and we welcome the opportunity to join this dynamic community," he adds.

Texas de Brazil Churrascarias feature an open-grill kitchen, a chef's feature table, a tantalizing salad area offering fresh hot and cold selections, an intimate lounge and a wine cellar. For private events, the restaurant offers a separate room to accommodate up to 26 guests.

When guests dine at Texas de Brazil, the rodizio-style experience begins with a visit to the expansive salad area where hot and cold side specialty dishes offer delicious variety. The selections include artisan breads, imported cheeses, fresh buffalo mozzarella, steamed asparagus with marmalade sauce, Brazilian hearts of palm, spicy shrimp salad, sushi, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, Moqueca (Brazilian coconut fish stew), lobster bisque and much more. No wonder it's called a steakhouse even vegetarians love.™

During the main course, flame-roasted meats are expertly prepared by a gaucho (server) who personally grills mouthwatering cuts over natural wood charcoal – a Southern Brazil gaucho tradition passed down through generations. When guests flip a two-sided disc located at each seat from red to green, gauchos continuously deliver and carve slow-roasted meats tableside to order. The vast selections ranges from the succulent picanha (sirloin), lamb chops, filet mignon and leg of lamb, to Parmesan-crusted pork loin, bacon wrapped chicken breast and more. When a break from the endless parade of meats is desired, guests simply turn discs back to red. This allows guests to pace the dining experience to fit any timeframe for parties large and small – from leisurely meals with friends and family to efficient meetings with business associates.

A good wine complements the flavors of churrasco and Texas de Brazil offers a curated wine list that includes acclaimed varietals from California and South America vineyards as well as Texas de Brazil's exclusive private label collection of six varietals bottled in Chile.

Inside the intimate lounge, guests enjoy craft cocktails including the traditional caipirinha in a variety of flavors plus a full selection of distilled spirits, beer and soft drinks including the Brazilian Guarana. Happy Hour offered Monday through Friday feature special drink pricing and an appetizing bar menu.

For those with a sweet tooth, no meal is complete without dessert and guests can indulge in selections including flan, deliciously rich papaya cream and Brazilian Cheesecake plus specialties such as pecan pie, carrot cake, and key lime pie, all served a la carte.

Service hours include: Happy Hour: Mon.-Fri. 4:30-6 p.m.; Dinner: Mon.-Thurs. 5 -9:30 p.m., Fri. 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat. 3-10 p.m. and Sun. 3-9 p.m.

Regular adult meals, which include the meat and salad service, cost $47.99; $29.99 salad area only. When purchased with a full-price meal children 2 years and under dine complimentary, 3-5 years costs $5.00 and 6-12 years are 50% off adult meal price.

Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is located at The Collection at RiverPark, 2770 Seaglass Way, Space 5120, Oxnard, CA.

For reservations, call 805-749-2200 or visit www.texasdebrazil.com.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 23 states and seven countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com .

SOURCE Texas de Brazil

Related Links

https://texasdebrazil.com

