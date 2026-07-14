Family's Experience with a Mischievous Puppy Inspires New Children's Picture Book

Inspired by real events, "Problems with Pooski" explores the challenges and rewards of welcoming a puppy into the family

CONCORD, Ohio, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Sharon O'Flaherty has released "Problems with Pooski," a rhyming children's picture book inspired by her family's experience raising their first English Springer Spaniel nearly 30 years ago. Based on real events, the story follows a rescued puppy whose playful mischief tests the patience of her new family while highlighting the responsibilities and lasting bonds that come with welcoming a pet into the home.

“Problems with Pooski” by Sharon O’Flaherty

After finding Pooski abandoned in a cardboard box, a young boy brings the puppy home, where her endless curiosity quickly leads to chewed shoes, shredded homework and other household mishaps. As the family struggles to manage her behavior, they are faced with a difficult decision: should Pooski stay or find another home? Through the experience, the story explores themes of patience, forgiveness and working together to solve problems.

"I first wrote the story as a poem after our family's experience with our own puppy," O'Flaherty said. "Years later, after my children started families of their own, I revisited it for my grandchildren. I realized the story might resonate with other families who have experienced both the joy and challenges of raising a puppy."

Written for children ages 3 to 8, the book is intended for families, educators, librarians and animal lovers. It also appeals to rescue organizations, veterinarians, groomers and families considering pet adoption. Through Pooski's adventures, O'Flaherty hopes to encourage conversations about responsibility, compassion and looking beyond mistakes to find solutions together.

"Pets give us unconditional love, even when they make mistakes," O'Flaherty said. "I hope readers of all ages are reminded of the importance of patience, forgiveness and working together, because those lessons extend far beyond raising a puppy."

"Problems with Pooski"

By Sharon O'Flaherty

ISBN: 9781665790932 (softcover); 9781665790925 (hardcover); 9781665790918 (electronic)

Available on Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sharon O'Flaherty is an author, attorney and former educator whose love of children and English Springer Spaniels inspired "Problems with Pooski." A graduate of Bowling Green State University and Case Western Reserve University School of Law, she has worked as a teacher, coach, assistant prosecuting attorney, city council member and corporate attorney. She lives in Concord, Ohio, with her husband and two English Springer Spaniels, Coco and Finola. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/867901-problems-with-pooski.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Cydney De Los Santos

[email protected]

SOURCE Archway Publishing