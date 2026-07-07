New Investment Guide Focuses on Identifying Stocks That Can Multiply in Value by Ten Times or More

Book aims to level the playing field between institutional professionals and everyday people

OMAHA, Neb., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new financial guide for retail and institutional investors proposes a methodology for discovering global equity investments capable of multiplying ten times or more in total value. The author establishes a professional blueprint centered on identifying a positive "rate of change," whether it's operational revenue, strategic corporate execution, balance sheet restructuring, next big innovations or macro demand shifts. Spanning an array of market environments and geographies, the book lays out eight distinct investment frameworks with numerous case studies on how to spot multibaggers and gain substantial investment returns.

“10X Stocks: How to Pick Multibaggers” by Sandeep Anand

In "10X Stocks: How to Pick Multibaggers," author and equity investor Sandeep Anand explores the historical information asymmetry between retail players and major institutions. The book is meant to serve as a toolkit that encourages a strict business-owner mindset over short-term speculative trading strategies. Anand shares eight guidelines along with case studies to help explain and identify a positive rate of change, such as a company launching a massive new product, fixing its business model, or stepping into a fast-growing market. The guidelines break the stock market down into eight simple strategies that show how small, steady gains add up to huge wealth over time.

"I wrote this book to make high-level stock analysis easy to understand for working professionals," said Anand. "Finding life-changing stocks just requires a clear checklist, knowing what makes a business special, and having the patience to hold onto it through regular ups and downs."

Anand is an alumnus of the value investing curriculum at Columbia University and brings more than 15 years of active global equity market experience to this guide, giving him an authoritative voice on identifying high-growth stocks. He has also already taught thousands of individuals how to safely navigate market cycles through his dedicated investment academies, educational broadcasts, and specialized writing.

"If we keep finding a few multibaggers over long term of invested period," said Anand, "than it can create sufficient wealth to even achieve financial freedom."

"10X Stocks: How to Pick Multibaggers"

By Sandeep Anand

ISBN: 9781665791007 (softcover); 9781665791021 (hardcover); 9781665791014 (e-book)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sandeep Anand is a passionate equity investor who loves analyzing publicly and privately traded companies that generate multi-bagger returns. He is a value investing course alumnus from Columbia University and has fifteen years of investing experience in global equity markets. He has helped thousands of people earn spectacular returns through his YouTube channel, Game of Investing podcast, Investing Academy, speeches, tweets, and blogs. To learn more, please visit www.sandeepanand.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ziggy Goldfarb

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SOURCE Archway Publishing