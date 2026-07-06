New Memoir Exposes the Hidden Realities of Coercive Control, Survival, and Reinvention

Author shares forensic exploration of a decades-long captivity and her triumphant mid-life reclamation through higher education

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliza Grayson graduated high school in a tiny Appalachian town just as young men were being drafted for the Vietnam War. Although her intent was to leave her town as soon as she could, things did not turn out the way she planned when she, as a naïve seventeen-year-old victim of constant bullying, was lured into an abusive, toxic relationship with a teacher and coach with a diabolical plan to avoid the draft.

“Strip Maul: Truth Be Told” by Eliza Grayson

In her memoir, "Strip Maul," Grayson chronicles her decades-long nightmare including how the perpetrator gained "total control over her life, forced her into indentured servitude, and manipulated her children." After she eventually outsmarted him, she escaped with only the clothing on her back and became broke and homeless. However, at the age of 60 she clawed her way back to purchase a car and home. At 71, she earned a second master's degree and dual PhD at age 71, and graduated from medical school at age 74.

"I am a survivor exposing the unseen tactics of coercion that destroy lives in silence," said Grayson. "I hope to reveal the stark truth about domestic violence, coercive control, physical trauma and financial ruin, all things illuminating the hidden structures that keep victims trapped, as well as the resilience needed to escape captivity while exposing the evil hiding in plain sight."

As Grayson navigates catastrophic setbacks, including a severe skull fracture, fractured jaw, and multiple spinal compressions, she exposes the less understood forms of abuse that often remain hidden from the community. The memoir explores themes of psychological manipulation, gaslighting, trauma bonding, economic abuse, resilience, education, and recovery. Following her escape, she embarked on an educational journey that culminated in earning legal certifications, a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees, a dual Ph.D. with summa cum laude honors in Crisis Management and Conflict Analysis and Resolution, finally graduating from medical school at seventy-four years old. Her academic research on organizational ombuds programs and conflict resolution mechanisms has since achieved global recognition, being downloaded thousands of times across more than seventy countries.

"Too many survivors remain silent because coercive control leaves wounds that others cannot see," said Grayson. "This book is for every person who has ever questioned their reality, doubted their worth, or believed it was too late to begin again." "In the U.S. last year, more than 2,000 victims, mostly women, died at the hands of their abusers. My hope is this book touches one heart and saves a life."

Proceeds from this book will help establish The Eliza Grayson Charitable Trust Foundation which will provide educational funding for survivors of intimate partner violence.

"Strip Maul: Truth Be Told"

By Eliza Grayson

ISBN: 9781665779951 (softcover); 9781665779975 (hardcover); 9781665779968 (e-book)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Eliza Grayson is a peer-reviewed author, educator, researcher, mediator, and survivor advocate whose work focuses on conflict resolution, resilience, and overcoming adversity. Through her writing and public speaking, she seeks to increase awareness of coercive control and inspire others to reclaim their lives after trauma. Grayson holds degrees from Kent State, Kent, Ohio, and Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio, another master's and PhD from Nova Southeastern University, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and her CTRE from The Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, S.C. Her research on organizational ombuds and conflict management is globally recognized with thousands of downloads across more than 70 countries. Grayson is a 2026 Purple Ribbon Award honoree as Survivor of the Year by the Alliance for Hope International.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing