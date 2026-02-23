Famous Amos Introduces a Twist on a Famous Favorite with New Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

The cookie brand's latest flavor is rolling out nationwide

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 50 years of making America's favorite bite-sized cookies, Famous Amos is putting a fresh twist on a familiar favorite. Introducing: Famous Amos Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies – the brand's newest flavor innovation – available now in select stores, with a nationwide release starting in Spring 2026. Made with real baby oat flakes and signature Famous Amos chocolate chips, this new cookie blends two beloved flavors into one craveworthy bite that's classic, comforting, and unmistakably Famous Amos.

Famous Amos Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

"Oatmeal and chocolate chip are two classic flavors that simply belong together, and we're excited to bring them to fans in our famously bite-sized format," said Kim Thomas, Senior Brand Manager, Famous Amos & Royal Dansk. "If you love oatmeal chocolate chip and you love Famous Amos, you're going to love this cookie. Each cookie blends the wholesome texture of oats with our signature chocolate chips for a flavor that feels both new and familiar."

Innovation Meets Impact

For Famous Amos, innovation and legacy go hand-in-hand. The brand's latest cookie creation arrives as its Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative enters its sixth year this spring, continuing to honor founder Wally Amos by empowering early-stage Black business owners. Since 2020, the program has supported Black entrepreneurs across various industries with $750,000 in capital awards, along with mentorship, networking and educational resources that help turn business dreams into reality.

"Entrepreneurship is at the heart of Famous Amos," said Thomas. "Introducing a new flavor along with the next chapter of Ingredients for Success celebrates that spirit. We're always evolving, always creating, and we're committed to opening doors for others to do the same."

Ready to try the new flavor for yourself? Find a nearby Famous Amos retailer at FamousAmos.com. To learn more about Ingredients for Success – including eligibility, resources, and FAQs – visit FamousAmosIngredientsforSuccess.com.

About Famous Amos®

Famous Amos is a beloved brand that started in 1975, famous for its classic, bite-size chocolate chip cookies. Founded by Wally Amos, a passionate Black entrepreneur, Famous Amos grew from a bakery in Hollywood, California into a brand serving millions of customers across the United States. In 2020, Famous Amos began a major philanthropic effort, the Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative. Now in its sixth year, this initiative supports economic empowerment and long-term success for early-stage Black entrepreneurs. To learn about the program and how to apply, visit FamousAmosIngredientsforSuccess.com. Follow Famous Amos on socials: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's ® Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. For additional information, please visit FerreroNorthAmerica.com and stay connected with Ferrero on social (Instagram, X).

