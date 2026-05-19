Ferrero reveals new Wonka treats and clever cookie combinations at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2026

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America, part of the global sweet-packaged food company Ferrero Group, revealed a slate of new innovations for the next twelve months at Sweets & Snacks Expo in Las Vegas. These new treats demonstrate the creativity and craftsmanship that go into Ferrero's products, as well as the company's ongoing investment in North America.

Ferrero transforms the candy aisle into a world of pure imagination with the national launch of new Wonka treats. Featuring an innovative lineup of surprising chocolates and gravity-defying gummies, the collection brings the legendary magic of the Wonka factory directly to consumers' hands. Available at select retailers Fall 2026 and everywhere Spring 2027.

"Following historic investments in marketing around major cultural moments this year, Ferrero's next big swings feature iconic characters and fantastic settings," said Michael Lindsey, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. "The world of Wonka will capture the imagination of both current and future fans."

Ferrero also announced new combinations of its brands and those across Ferrero's affiliated companies:

Mother's x NERDS Sweet & Tangy Frosted Cookies bring together the nostalgic fun of Mother's Circus Animal Cookies with the bold crunch of NERDS Rainbow candy. Available at select retailers Summer 2026.

bring together the nostalgic fun of Mother's Circus Animal Cookies with the bold crunch of NERDS Rainbow candy. Available at select retailers Summer 2026. Keebler Chips Deluxe CRUNCH Cookie, a chocolate chip cookie dipped in real CRUNCH milk chocolate with crispy rice pieces, delivers an irresistible blend of indulgent flavors and textures to enjoy anytime. Available at select retailers Summer 2026 and nationwide January 2027.

"These new innovations take advantage of the expanding portfolio across Ferrero and its affiliated companies," said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero USA. "This kind of top-tier innovation will continue to drive growth for our retail partners across categories."

Other new Ferrero products featured at the Sweets & Snacks Expo include:

Kinder Joy x Stranger Things eggs: This limited-edition collection features 24 Stranger Things-inspired toys developed in partnership with Funko®. Available nationwide now.

This limited-edition collection features 24 Stranger Things-inspired toys developed in partnership with Funko®. Available nationwide now. Royal Dansk Danish Cookie Thins: Thin & crispy cookies baked with real butter for richness and finished with fruit pieces deliver a light crunch and subtle sweetness with fruit flavor crafted for a more mindful indulgence. Available nationwide January 2027.

Thin & crispy cookies baked with real butter for richness and finished with fruit pieces deliver a light crunch and subtle sweetness with fruit flavor crafted for a more mindful indulgence. Available nationwide January 2027. Kinder Chocolate Big Egg: For the first time, Kinder is bringing its iconic Big Egg with toy to the U.S.! It includes an Avengers toy inside the box, featuring fan‑favorite characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Black Panther. Each toy stands over 5 inches tall and includes its own unique blaster, perfect as a standout centerpiece in Easter baskets. Available Easter 2027.

New seasonal items from Kinder could also be found at the Expo. A Countdown Calendar, Polar Bear Plush, and Reindeer Headband as well as new Elf on the Shelf Minis, Fun Book, and Ready to Hang Ornaments will be available Holiday 2026.

This Holiday season will also see the debut of Ferrero Rocher chocolate squares Cinnamon Spice, a limited-edition flavor with a bold seasonal twist.

As part of its broader "Yes Bueno" campaign rollout, Kinder Bueno lit up Sphere's Exosphere during Sweets & Snacks Expo with bold, immersive creative celebrating the brand's signature creamy-crispy experience. Activation live through May 24.

Ferrero is located at Booth #1633 on the Sweets & Snacks Expo floor. For more information, visit ferreronorthamerica.com.

CONTACT: Cara Harty, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America