Kinder Joy® and Netflix's Stranger Things™ Celebrate a Decade of Thrills with a Limited-Edition Funko Pop!® Collection

The iconic treat-plus-toy teams up with Netflix's Stranger Things and Funko® to bring fan-favorite characters from Hawkins to U.S retailers this spring

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Netflix's beloved Stranger Things series this July, Kinder Joy® is proud to reveal that something new is coming from Hawkins: a limited-edition Kinder Joy® x Stranger Things™ collaboration that brings the thrills of the show to life in a whole new way.

The iconic treat-plus-toy teams up with Netflix's Stranger Things and Funko® to bring fan-favorite characters from Hawkins to ​U.S retailers ​this spring

Each Kinder Joy egg holds two distinct halves: one side packed with a creamy, chocolate treat with crispy cocoa-filled wafer bites, and the other concealing one of 24 Stranger Things-themed surprises from Funko, from mini toys to clip accessories. Characters span the full run of the series from beloved heroes Eleven, Max, and Dustin in his iconic Thinking Cap, to the series' iconic villains including Demogorgons and Vecna rendered in Funko's signature style. Real-world minis sit alongside their Upside Down counterparts, crafted in striking detail like shimmering iridescent finishes and iconic '80s props such as Dustin's walkie talkie and Max's Walkman—making every toy as visually distinctive as the series itself.

"Stranger Things has captivated fans across generations with the thrill of not knowing what comes next—and that's exactly what Kinder Joy delivers," said Amber Hansinger, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "Every egg is a portal to the unknown. Just like stepping into the Upside Down, you never quite know what you'll find on the other side."

Look for the Kinder Joy® x Stranger Things™ collaboration launching at major U.S. retailers nationwide while supplies last. For more brand news and updates, follow Kinder U.S. on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

ABOUT KINDER JOY®

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac®, and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites, and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category by Product of the Year USA. For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, X, Pinterest, and Instagram.

ABOUT FERRERO

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

ABOUT FUNKO®

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop-culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop-culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares, and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop-culture brands and characters. Learn more at Funko.com, and follow us on TikTok, X, and Instagram. Loungefly™ is a registered trademark of Funko, LLC.

ABOUT STRANGER THINGS®

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix's most popular series, with Seasons 1-4 amassing over 1.2 billion views. The fifth and final season premiered in 2025 with the biggest English-language premiere week, joining Season 4 on Netflix's Most Popular List. The final season also propelled Seasons 1–4 back into the Global Top 10 for a record eight weeks and delivered Netflix's most-watched New Year's Day. Rooted in '80s nostalgia, the series is a cultural phenomenon with unparalleled longevity, famously driving Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Prince's "Purple Rain" back onto the charts. The franchise has garnered over 70 awards worldwide, including Emmys® and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Now an evergreen global franchise, Stranger Things continues to super-serve fans with year-round engagement through the upcoming animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85, the Olivier and Tony-award winning stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a collection of books, the touring Stranger Things: The Experience, and the new immersive experience Stranger Things: Face the Dark at Netflix House Dallas. Fans also celebrate November 6 as 'Stranger Things Day' and follow @StrangerThings.Things for fun ways to bring the Stranger Things universe into their everyday lives. The beloved franchise will celebrate its 10th anniversary in the summer of 2026.

MEDIA CONTACT

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SOURCE Ferrero North America