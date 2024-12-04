Fan-Favorite 'Frosted Cinnamon Roll' Unwrapped as Pop-Tarts® Bowl Third Edible Mascot, Returning to Shelves Nationwide

Plus, Fans Can Enter for a Chance to Win a Memorialized Piece of the Winning Edible Mascot

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of speculation, Pop-Tarts® has unmasked fan-favorite Frosted Cinnamon Roll as the mystery third flavor making its triumphant return at this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl. Appearing as an Edible Mascot alongside Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae and Frosted Wild Berry, Frosted Cinnamon Roll will compete to achieve the ultimate pastry dream of being eaten by the winning team.

Back and better than ever, fans will find this highly requested flavor returning to shelves nationwide over the next few weeks. In the meantime, a hyper-limited drop of this once-discontinued toaster pastry is now for sale at https://shop.poptarts.com.

"We're always listening to our fans and are very happy to deliver one thing they're truly hungry for: the return of Frosted Cinnamon Roll," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "We know Pop-Tarts fans love to debate our flavors and were blown away by the level of engagement and speculation over the last two weeks, including correct guesses for Frosted Cinnamon Roll! To everyone who has flooded our comments and customer service to bring back this fan-favorite flavor, we're proud to say, in the words of Frosted Strawberry, 'Dreams really do come true'."

FANS HAVE MORE CRAZY GOOD WAYS TO ENJOY THIS YEAR'S POP-TARTS BOWL

Now that all three flavors are revealed, they will compete to be America's next favorite Edible Mascot, stopping at nothing to be consumed. In a new content series available on the brand's YouTube channel, fans can witness all three mascots train for their moment in the spotlight.

While the Bowl's MVP will ultimately choose which Edible Mascot makes it to 'Mouth Heaven,' fans can still make their voices known by voting for the flavor they'd want to see eaten by the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Champions. To help the MVP decide, the results of the fan vote will be shown on the jumbotron in the stadium at the end of the game.

Fans who match the MVP's final pick will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win a memorialized piece of the winning Edible Mascot – yes, the same one the winning team enjoys – along with a year's supply of Pop-Tarts toaster pastries. Votes can be made on PopTarts.com/Bowl now until the end of the fourth quarter at the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28. No purchase necessary, see full rules here.

But that's not all! Whether watching from the stands or from your couch, there's more to this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl, including:

Pop-Tarts Printed Fun Mascot Packs: Now available at retailers nationwide for a limited time in two flavors – Frosted Strawberry and Frosted Apple Turnover (a Walmart® exclusive) – each pastry is printed with various images to commemorate the best moments from last year's Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Now available at retailers nationwide for a limited time in two flavors – Frosted Strawberry and Frosted Apple Turnover (a Walmart® exclusive) – each pastry is printed with various images to commemorate the best moments from last year's Pop-Tarts Bowl. Fan Fest : Prior to kickoff on December 28 , the Pop-Tarts Bowl Fan Fest – located just outside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida – will bring so much Crazy Good fun to game day.

Prior to kickoff on , the Pop-Tarts Bowl Fan Fest – located just outside Camping World Stadium in – will bring so much fun to game day. In-Stadium Concessions: For fans in attendance, Pop-Tarts is putting a sweet twist on college football concessions with treats available for purchase like Pop-Tarts PB&J Pretzels, Hot Fudge Pop-Tarts Ice Cream Sundaes, Pop-Tarts Boston Creme and Strawberry Trifles and, back from last year, End Zone Pop-Tarts Cheesecakes.

For fans in attendance, Pop-Tarts is putting a sweet twist on college football concessions with treats available for purchase like Pop-Tarts PB&J Pretzels, Hot Fudge Pop-Tarts Ice Cream Sundaes, Pop-Tarts Boston Creme and Strawberry Trifles and, back from last year, End Zone Pop-Tarts Cheesecakes. Community Support: Pop-Tarts® is donating $50,000 to Extra Yard for Teachers this season, so teachers can help kids' Crazy Good dreams come true. Learn more at www.cfp-foundation.org/extra-yard.

Tune in to watch the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. You won't want to miss a moment of the action planned for on and off the field!

Follow @PopTartsUS on Instagram, @PopTarts on TikTok and @PopTartsBowl on your favorite social media platform to catch all the Crazy Good moments Pop-Tarts has in store.

About the Pop-Tarts Bowl

In 2023, Pop-Tarts signed a multi-year agreement with Florida Citrus Sports to become the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl game. Since 2014, the bowl has matched the top selection from the ACC (inclusive of Notre Dame) outside of the College Football Playoff against the second selection from the Big 12 outside of the CFP at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl will air live on December 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The New York Times said the 2023 Pop-Tarts Edible Mascot campaign "won the internet" and the campaign was awarded the Cannes Lions Grand Prix in the Brand Experience and Activation category, as well as a Grand Clio, an Andy IDEA award, a gold Jay Chiat Award and named the Brand Activation of the Year at the Sports Business Journal Awards.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the FC Series and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

