Fan-favorite Pepsi® Pineapple is back by popular demand for a limited time, exclusively at Little Caesars®

Pepsi® Pineapple pairs perfectly with the deliciously cheesy Crazy Puffs™ for the ultimate on-the-go summer treat

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PEPSI® and Little Caesars® are announcing the return of the fan-favorite Pepsi® Pineapple, available exclusively at Little Caesars for a limited time only. Now customers can enjoy even more of the tropical flavor in a new, one-of-a-kind 20-ounce bottle.

Following last summer's blockbuster success, the limited-edition flavor returns to Little Caesars for a second year to give Pepsi, Crazy Puffs™ and pineapple lovers the opportunity to enjoy a winning, refreshing flavor combination.

PEPSI® and Little Caesars® are bringing back the fan-favorite Pepsi® Pineapple for a limited time. Starting July 1, customers can get a 20oz Pepsi® Pineapple and order of Little Caesars Crazy Puffs™ for just $4.99 until July 14 for the ultimate summer treat. Pepsi® Pineapple returns exclusively to Little Caesars® for a limited time only in a new 20oz bottle.

Starting 7/1, and for a limited time only, Little Caesars customers can get a Pepsi® Pineapple and an order of Little Caesars Crazy Puffs™ for just $4.99. (Offer good while supplies last at participating Little Caesars® stores on app and online orders. Enter promo code PINEAPPLE at checkout to get Crazy Puffs™ and a 20oz PEPSI® Pineapple for the bundle price of $4.99. Offer ends 7/14.)

"Little Caesars fans love coming in for exclusive flavors they can't get anywhere else -- we saw that last year within the first week of releasing Pepsi Pineapple in restaurants," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars. "This summer, we're offering customers the ultimate combo of flavor and value with our Crazy Puffs and Pepsi Pineapple deal to celebrate its triumphant return."

Crazy Puffs, an internet sensation that went viral across social media when they were released in March 2024, offer a delicious, cheesy explosion of flavor in a uniquely handheld form as mini pizzas wrapped in a crust cup.

"Pineapple on pizza may still be debatable, but pizza lovers have made Pepsi Pineapple a clear winner. We're thrilled to be bringing Pepsi Pineapple back to Little Caesars to give customers more of the unapologetic flavor they love and make every bite of pizza taste better with Pepsi," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice.

Since the 2020 debut of Pepsi® Pineapple, fans have continued to clamor over the refreshing combination of Pepsi cola and sweet, fruity notes of pineapple. Following the success of last year's exclusive limited-time release to Little Caesars, pineapple lovers can get another chance to get the summery flavor in a new 20-ounce bottle.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

