Fan-Favorite Vena Phone Cases Now Available for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra 5G

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, makers of stylish, functional, and protective mobile cases and accessories, is pleased to announce it will offer its popular all-in-one wallet case vCommute and enhanced protection vArmor mobile phone cases for the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G smartphones.

Vena's popular all-in-one wallet case vCommute and enhanced protection vArmor mobile phone cases are available for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra smartphones. The Vena vCommute case blends rugged functionality with practical features including hidden card slots and a multi-angle stand, all within a slim profile.

The Vena vCommute case blends rugged functionality with practical features including hidden card slots and a multi-angle stand, all within a slim profile. The Vena vArmor holster case offers enhanced protection with the convenience of a detachable belt clip holster. Users can now experience the great fit, stylish design, and secure protection these innovative phone cases offer. From functional to rugged to beautifully designed smartphone cases, there's something for everyone.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy smartphone line in 2009, ultimately leading the brand to major success through impressive global sales figures. According to Device Atlas, the Samsung Galaxy family is one of the most popular Android smartphones in the world. The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus will have a quad-camera array consisting of a 12-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 3D time-of-flight sensor, and S20 Ultra will have 5G connectivity.

Vena offers an array of smartphone cases to fit every lifestyle while keeping them protected with advanced CornerGuard® technology.

vCommute Case – Stylish Practicality

The vCommute combines the convenience of wallet features with a stylish and strong case that will protect your smartphone throughout daily use. The case features:

Patented top-rated wallet case design combines functionality and protection, with 3 hidden card slots to securely store IDs and payment cards.

The foldable leather flap on the back of the case doubles as a kickstand that folds to multiple positions for comfortable viewing.

Designed to complement the phone's features, the vCommute case will not interfere with Samsung Pay.

Incorporated metal plates in the flap makes it compatible with magnetic car mounts.

Dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU with CornerGuard ® design meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6), surviving 26 drops from 4 feet high.

Precise cutouts and tactile buttons help maintain the feel of the phone itself.

Available for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

The Vena vCommute for the Galaxy S20 Plus MSRP is $39.99 and is available at http://bit.ly/vCommuteGalaxyS20Plus

The Vena vCommute for the Galaxy S20 Ultra MSRP is $39.99 and is available at http://bit.ly/vCommuteGalaxyS20Ultra

vArmor Holster Case – Rugged Protection

Rugged and protective: adds convenience while providing superior all-around protection.

Detachable holster belt clip swivels 180 degrees and doubles as a kickstand

Dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU with CornerGuard ® design exceeds military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6), surviving 26 drops from 4 feet high.

Precise cutouts and tactile buttons help maintain the feel of the phone itself.

Works with wireless charging, Samsung Pay and Google Pay

Available for the Samsung Galaxy S20

The Vena vArmor MSRP is $29.99 and is available for Galaxy S20 Ultra: http://bit.ly/vArmorGalaxyS20Ultra

View all images at http://bit.ly/VenaS20images

Vena also offers a wide range of cases and accessories for existing Apple and Android devices. The company offers 24/7 free customer support, free standard shipping to the USA, UK, and Canada, as well as lifetime warranty on all its products.

About Vena Products

Vena was founded in Minnesota, USA. We are dedicated to helping you protect your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device - while maintaining the classy, minimalist, and chic appearance.

Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information visit https://www.venaproducts.com/ .

