Fanaply Announces Partnership with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

Partnership will create new opportunities to build and engage fan communities via NFTs, offering exclusive prizes and in-person experiences

NEW YORK and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanaply, the eco-conscious NFT solution provider for the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment has partnered with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) to release NFTs supporting the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR), scheduled to take place December 1-10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

The PRCA is the oldest and largest rodeo-sanctioning body in the world. With more than 43 million global fans, it is continuously searching for ways to develop lasting relationships that build community and benefit the sport. Fanaply and the PRCA are working together to create an innovative, new way to engage with the organization's dedicated fan base and expand rodeo interest to new generations. The partnership opens up more opportunities for fans to connect even deeper with their favorite cowboys, collect digital mementos from moments in NFR history, and unlock exclusive rewards and in-person experiences.

"The PRCA consistently looks for ways to reach new fans in our communities and across the country. We are excited to launch this innovative fan engagement platform with the help of the Wrights and a new partner in Fanaply," said Paul Woody, PRCA's Vice President of Business Development. "I look forward to new folks learning about our sport and the western way of life through these new campaigns."

To launch the program, the organizations today announced the release of a free, Wright Family Legacy NFT that will be available to 500 fans until all are claimed. The first 250 people to claim the collectible will receive a free poster of the artwork. All NFT owners will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of 25 ProRodeo hats, as well. In addition to the free, Wright Family Legacy NFT, fans will also have the chance to bid for an exclusive, one-of-one, Wright Family VIP NFT with an animated design that includes tickets to the NFR, behind the scenes VIP tours at the event, tickets to the NFR Welcome Reception, and more. This NFT will be sold via auction that will run from Monday, November 7th at 10 a.m. ET to Thursday, November 10th at 7 p.m. ET.

"The PRCA has long been dedicated to bringing fun and entertainment to generations of fans. We're thrilled to partner with them on this innovative NFT initiative and to offer their supporters new experiences that will resonate, and deepen their relationship with the sport," said Holly Olstein-Bernabe, Fanaply's Vice President of Business Development.

Leading up to the NFR, the PRCA will launch a collection of digital collectibles celebrating 119 different athletes participating in the event. Attendees of the NFR will have opportunities to buy and earn exclusive NFTs on site through a variety of activations.

Fans can visit https://fanaply.com/prorodeo to explore the new drops and purchase using credit or debit cards, or cryptocurrency.

About Fanaply

Fanaply creates blockchain-based digital collectibles, or NFTs, for the world's biggest brands and fans in sports, music, and entertainment. Fanaply Solutions offers brands NFT infrastructure that goes beyond the basics of minting and distribution, allowing them to thrive in this new web3 world. Since its founding in 2018, the company has created and issued NFTs for some of the top musicians, record labels, festivals, events, athletes, comedians, sports teams, celebrities and brands in the world, including American Express, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pac-12 Conference, Misfits Gaming, Death Row Records, Niall Horan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kentucky Derby, Bubba Wallace, and many more. Fanaply is 100% carbon neutral through its partnership with Offsetra. Visit fanaply.com as well as Instagram , Facebook and Twitter for more information.

About Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association®

The PRCA , headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., is recognized as the unsurpassed leader in sanctioning the sport of professional rodeo. The PRCA's mission is to unify membership in providing an innovative fan experience, to grow the sport of professional rodeo and provide new expanded opportunities for our membership and sponsors. Since 1986, the PRCA has paid out more than $1 billion in prize money to its contestants. The PRCA offers the best cowboys and the best rodeos; delivering the best fan experience while positively impacting our communities and embracing the spirit of the West. A membership-based organization, the PRCA sanctioned 732 events in 2019, and there are more than 40 million rodeo fans in the U.S. The PRCA televises the sport's premier events, with the world-renowned Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV and streaming on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App . The PRORODEO® Tour and RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo also air on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV, and the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App . PRCA-sanctioned rodeos donate more than $40 million to local and national charities every year. For comprehensive coverage of the cowboy sport and daily updates of news and results visit the PRCA's official website, www.prorodeo.com .

SOURCE Fanaply