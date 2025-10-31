VERZUZ MAKES HISTORIC RETURN AT COMPLEXCON 2025 WITH EPIC MATCH UP BETWEEN CASH MONEY RECORDS VS. NO LIMIT RECORDS

Making history in real time, the event, which was also live streamed on Apple Music, attracted more than 8.4 million live viewers worldwide and dominated social media's trending charts.

The live performance kicked off a weekend of packed ComplexCon headlining performances, which drew a crowd of 70,000 attendees to the Las Vegas Convention Center and is part of a larger partnership between Complex, Apple Music and Verzuz to relaunch the culture-shifting music series. Combining Verzuz's epic music matchups with Complex's immersive storytelling and live events, this next chapter of the viral music battle series will leverage both Complex's and Apple Music's expansive audience and authoritative voice in youth culture to propel the show further, elevate artists and cement it as a cultural force.

"Rather than talking so much, we just want to get to the action," said Swizz Beatz & Timbaland ahead of the event.

The ComplexCon VERZUZ Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records event is the first of many in this partnership between three powerhouse brands, which will not only include more upcoming live events, but also will integrate the hit series throughout the media juggernaut's ecosystem of content, commerce and events. The partnership will also help expand Verzuz to feature a diverse lineup of music genres outside of Hip Hop and R&B to include latin, afrobeats, K-pop, and more. Watch the full Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records livestream on the Complex YouTube channel.

To stay up-to-date on upcoming Complex x Verzuz events, visit Complex.com and follow @Complex , @VerzuzTv and @Applemusic on instagram.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale. Through innovative content, Complex tells stories of music, streetwear and style, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture. A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce.

ABOUT VERZUZ

VERZUZ—the online award-winning, multi-media platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland has become a global phenomenon. With more than 100 million-plus live views and over 70 billion impressions, it has produced over 40 episodes thus far that have forever impacted culture. Record-breaking VERZUZ such as Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane which pulled in more than 9.1 million viewers across all platforms, while Brandy vs. Monica included an apex of 1.2 million viewers, and more than 6 million total viewers. Other marquee VERZUZ included Babyface vs. Teddy Riley; Nelly vs. Ludacris; Bounty Killer vs. Beenie Man, Kirk Franklin vs. Fred Hammond; The-Dream vs. Sean Garrett; Mannie Fresh vs. Scott Storch; Boi-1da vs. Hit-Boy; Ne-Yo vs. Johntá Austin, T-Pain vs. Lil Jon; RZA vs. DJ Premiere, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, Alicia Keys vs. John Legend, DMX vs. Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross vs. 2Chainz, Patti Labelle vs. Gladys Knight, and the one that started it all: Swizz Beatz vs. Timbaland. Not to mention, the power of the #VERZUZEFFECT cannot be overstated. Every artist that has participated in a VERZUZ has seen dramatic increases in streaming, ticket sales, merchandise, and overall revenue from just one appearance.

ABOUT APPLE MUSIC

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world's best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 167 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, CarPlay, Apple Vision Pro, and online at music.apple.com , plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music .

SOURCE Complex