Rokt Strengthens Its Board and Advisory Group with Appointment of Veteran Financial Leaders

Datadog CFO David Obstler named to board of directors and former Wise CFO Matt Briers appointed board advisor and observer as company prepares for potential IPO

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each customer, today announced key additions to its board of directors and advisory group, effective Nov. 15. David Obstler, Chief Financial Officer of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), joins the Rokt board and will chair the audit committee. Matt Briers, former Chief Financial Officer of Wise (LON: WISE), joins as a board advisor and observer of both the board and its audit committee.

Both executives bring deep financial, operational, and governance expertise that will help guide Rokt through its next phase of growth and readiness for a potential IPO. These appointments reflect Rokt's continued focus on building a board and governance structure aligned with the standards of leading public technology companies.

"David and Matt are exceptional leaders with proven track records guiding companies through transformation, scale, and public-market success," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "We're thrilled to welcome them to Rokt and are confident we'll benefit from their extensive finance and corporate governance expertise as we continue to accelerate our global growth."

David is Chief Financial Officer of Datadog and has served as a board advisor to Rokt since 2021. He has three decades of operational finance experience, with over two decades focused on technology companies. Prior to Datadog, Obstler served as CFO of several public and privately held companies, including TravelClick, MSCI Inc., and Risk Metrics Group, as well as investment banking positions at JPMorgan, Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs. He is currently the Chair of the Audit Committee of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE). and serves on the board of a number of private technology companies. Obstler holds a BA from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I've had the opportunity to support Rokt in a board advisory role over the past four years as it has achieved remarkable levels of success,"said Obstler. "I'm now honored to join the board of directors and help the company prepare for its next exciting phase of growth."

Matt served as CFO of Wise from 2015 to 2024, guiding the company through rapid global expansion and its successful direct listing on the London Stock Exchange. Prior to joining Wise, he held senior finance and strategy roles at Google, Lloyds Banking Group, Bain & Company and Capital One. Matt is currently on the Board of Qonto, one of Europe's leading FinTechs, in Paris, and holds advisory roles with a range of fast growing technology businesses. He holds a Master's Degree in Engineering from the University of Oxford.

"Rokt's ability to use technology and data science to create real customer value sets it apart in a crowded marketplace," said Briers. "I'm excited to partner with Bruce and the leadership team to help support the company's financial and operational success as it continues to scale globally."

Rokt's trusted, scaled network will power more than 7.5 billion transactions in 2025 across thousands of leading ecommerce businesses. In 2024, Rokt saw revenues grow by more than 40% year over year to $600 million.

This news follows Rokt's recent announcements of partnerships with Ulta Beauty, Albertsons, and Macy's and its recent acquisitions of Canal, mParticle and Aftersell.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most – The Transaction Moment. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Macy's, AMC Theatres, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons, and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The company recently acquired Canal , mParticle and Aftersell . To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

Media Contact:

Tarana Mehta - VP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.