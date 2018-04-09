Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite

Fanatics offers the largest collection of timeless and timely merchandise for sports fans shopping online, on a phone, in stores, in stadiums or on-site at the world's biggest sporting events. To continue to provide a truly world-class experience to its customer base of passionate sports fans, Fanatics needed to rethink its customer support organization to empower its customer service "athletes" (agents) and "coaches" (supervisors). After evaluating different solutions, Fanatics selected Oracle Service Cloud to modernize its contact centers and launch its new "Athletes Solutions Kiosk" and Oracle Marketing Cloud to get closer to fans.

"One of the things about Fanatics that is core to our business is the Fan Experience and we wanted to make sure that whenever fans contacted us, whether it's through voice, chat or email, that we would be able to give them a really world-class experience," said Carolyne Matseshe-Crawford, vice president, fan experience, Fanatics. "We had a very talented group of people, but they were working independently in silos and we knew that had to change. With Oracle, we have been able to bring our team together and deliver a tailored experience so that whenever or however fans contact us, it feels like they are communicating with a friend."

Oracle Service Cloud has enabled Fanatics to break down legacy customer service silos and take advantage of a unified, omni-channel service solution that combines web, social and contact center experiences. With the new Oracle powered Athletes Solutions Kiosk, Fanatics has been able to reduce the time required to resolve fans' questions, drive consistent engagement across channels and provide a more personalized and friendly fan experience.

In addition, Fanatics has been able to launch a new "Jersey Assurance" program that offers fans the opportunity for a free replacement jersey, if the active pro player switches teams within 90 days of purchase. Oracle Marketing Cloud has enabled Fanatics to further personalize the fan experience by tracking and analyzing fan behavior across channels and devices to create tailored, engaging and seamless fan experiences.

"Sports fans have an emotional bond with their teams and they expect that passion to always be understood and respected," said Stephen Fioretti, vice president for CX engagement solutions, Oracle. "That expectation raises the bar for customer experience professionals, but the Fanatics team easily meets it as they are incredibly passionate about sports, and everything they do focuses on the customer. With Oracle Service Cloud and Oracle Marketing Cloud, Fanatics now has the technology needed to break down the barriers that were getting in its way and deliver the best possible customer service across channels."

Oracle Service Cloud and Oracle Marketing Cloud are part of Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite, which empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences and achieve predictable and tangible business results.

