FANBASE AND POCSTOCK PARTNER TO PAY USERS AND MEDIA COMPANIES FOR AI TRAINING OF THEIR CONTENT

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanbase, the next generation social media platform that allows users to monetize their content from day one, has partnered with pocstock, a global content and data company, to allow AI to be trained on content posted on Fanbase while compensating users. For the first time, creators will have the chance to be paid for participating in AI training on social media.

Other social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok do not offer their users the option to earn money from the content that trains AI models. Fanbase and pocstock are changing that by building a system that rewards users for their creativity that power these technologies and incentivize them to create more content for AI to be trained on. This partnership sets a new standard for compensation in the social media economy.

Quote from Isaac Hayes III, Founder and CEO of Fanbase

"I am really excited about this partnership because this is exactly what Fanbase stands for. We value the cultural and creative contributions that our users make every day. This collaboration with pocstock allows us to honor that value by making sure users are compensated for the content that helps build the future of AI and the entire social media ecosystem."

Quote from Steve Jones, Founder and CEO of pocstock

"This partnership is about opening the door for creators to the rapidly growing world of AI. AI is changing how our ideas are made and shared, and we want to make sure our community has a real place in the AI economy. Not just as consumers, but as producers. We're excited to join forces with Fanbase and give more creators access."

