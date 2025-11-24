Isaac Hayes III, Ty Walker, and Keisha Perry Walker Partner to Bring Microdramas to Fanbase

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Producer TY Walker along with his team at Braveheart Entertainment and Executive Producer, Keisha Perry Walker of Wild Peach Studios, have announced an exclusive partnership with Fanbase , the Atlanta-based social media platform founded by Isaac Hayes III , to produce and distribute original microdramas launching in Q1 2026.

From left to right: Ty Walker, Keisha Perry Walker, and Isaac Hayes III. Together, they’re redefining storytelling. Fanbase is partnering with Braveheart Entertainment and Wild Peach Studios to bring original microdramas, fast, emotional, mobile-first stories, exclusively to the platform in 2026. Fanbase is partnering with Braveheart Entertainment and Wild Peach Studios to launch microdramas exclusively on Flickz, Fanbase’s short-form content format.

Microdramas, short-form scripted series designed for mobile audiences, have rapidly grown into one of the most addictive and fast-scaling entertainment formats worldwide. Fanbase is taking a leading role in bringing this storytelling wave to U.S. audiences, with Hayes, Walker, and Perry Walker collaborating to champion multicultural creatives and narratives.

This partnership also establishes a dedicated pipeline for additional multicultural production companies and indie creators to distribute their microdrama content directly on Fanbase. Through this initiative, Fanbase aims to expand opportunities for storytellers to reach audiences while earning revenue through community-driven monetization tools.

Beyond creative innovation, microdramas present a timely boost for the wider entertainment industry. As traditional TV and film sectors navigate stagnation and strike-related impacts, microdramas offer new opportunities for actors, writers, directors, crew, and production vendors to return to work in a rapidly emerging ecosystem.

"This partnership with Fanbase lets us introduce a new kind of storytelling that delivers maximum emotion in minimal time," said TY Walker, Executive Producer. "We are excited to push creative boundaries and spotlight compelling voices in this evolving space."

"The microdrama genre is scaling fast, and Fanbase is the perfect home," said Isaac Hayes III, Founder and CEO of Fanbase. "Fanbase already supports short-form video, robust creator tools, and subscriptions, which are key components of this format. Development is already underway inside the app, and we are excited to partner with TY at Braveheart Entertainment and Keisha of Wild Peach."

The slate of original microdramas will premiere exclusively on Fanbase, marking a major expansion of the platform's premium content offerings and reinforcing its mission: to empower creators and ensure they are paid for their creativity.

About Fanbase

Fanbase is a creator-driven social media platform founded by Isaac Hayes III that allows users to monetize their content through subscriptions, virtual currency, and community engagement tools. Built on the belief that every creator deserves to get paid, Fanbase empowers users to build loyal audiences and benefit directly from their creative output.

About Braveheart Entertainment / Wild Peach Studios

Braveheart Entertainment and Wild Peach Studios develop and produce culturally resonant film, television, and digital content. Braveheart Entertainment and Wild Peach Studios, will work to advance storytelling that amplifies underrepresented voices and engages global audiences.

SOURCE Fanbase Social Media Inc.