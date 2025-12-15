Fanbase to Close Its Current Equity Crowdfunding Round

With only days remaining, this close represents a decisive moment for creators, supporters, and everyday investors who believe creators deserve ownership, opportunity, and control over the platforms that shape culture. Tens of thousands of investors have already stepped forward. The window to join them is now closing.

This raise has been powered by community belief and validated by execution. Fanbase was built on the idea that creators should not simply fuel platforms. They should own them. As the round comes to an end, the company is calling on those who have been watching, waiting, or meaning to invest to act before the opportunity closes.

Momentum Built on Execution, Not Promises

Throughout 2025, Fanbase delivered tangible, platform-level progress in service of creators.

The company completed a full product redesign that made posting faster, navigation clearer, discovery more intuitive, and monetization easier to access from day one. These updates were informed directly by creator feedback and designed to improve retention, engagement, and long-term trust across the platform.

Fanbase hosts a multi content-format ecosystem, supporting photo and video posts, Stories, Flickz (reels), Lives, and Audio Rooms within a unified experience. Creators can earn immediately through subscriptions, microtransactions, and community engagement without minimum follower thresholds or reliance on advertising models.

In 2025, Fanbase also improved creator onboarding and content migration tools, making it easier for new users to populate profiles and activate audiences quickly. Platform infrastructure was strengthened to support scale, performance, and long-term growth rather than short-term experimentation.

Today, more than 29,000 investors are united around a single belief: creators should own the infrastructure of culture. Capital from this raise has been deployed with discipline, prioritizing product stability, creator monetization, and scalable platform strategy over vanity growth.

The Raise Is Closing. The Platform Is Just Beginning.

Closing this round on December 17 is an intentional decision. It marks a shift from fundraising into focused execution.

Fanbase is entering a new chapter centered on deepening creator tools, strengthening discovery pathways, expanding monetization options, and preparing the platform for broader scale. For investors, this is a final opportunity to participate before the company fully transitions into its next operational phase. For creators, it signals stability, focus, and a platform built to last.

Isaac Hayes III, founder and CEO of Fanbase, emphasized the urgency of the moment.

"We are witnessing a structural change in social media and television. Ownership is no longer reserved for corporations alone. The public now has access to the future of media distribution itself. As consolidation accelerates across the industry, Fanbase is intentionally building a new option, one that centers community, creator economics, and long term ownership in a rapidly changing media environment."

Now is your moment to join the movement, before it is too late and invest in Fanbase at: startengine.com/fanbase

About Fanbase

Fanbase is a subscription-based social platform that allows creators of every size to earn directly from their content through subscriptions, microtransactions, exclusive access, and community engagement. Creator-first, community-funded, and built in Atlanta, Fanbase is shaping the future of the social economy by placing ownership back into the hands of the people who create culture.

The equity crowdfunding raise closes Wednesday, December 17.

