Fancy Like Ballard Designs! Walker Hayes Family Room Makeover Revealed

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular furniture & décor company reveals its newest room makeover in the Nashville home of country music star Walker Hayes and his family.

The timing couldn't have been better.

Singer Songwriter Walker Hayes gets a new family room makeover from furniture & Decor store Ballard Designs interior experts in Nashville TN In their new Ballard Designs room! Walker and Laney Hayes and children enjoy relaxing together in their creativity-centric Nashville home.

Walker Hayes lands the hit song and uber viral TikTok dance, "Fancy Like," just as Ballard Designs puts finishing touches on the Hayes' new family-friendly living room in Nashville… where it all began.

Walker Hayes - A fancy year to remember

It's been almost one year since Walker Hayes, his wife Laney, and their six children first visited Ballard Designs' new Nashville location to pick fabrics, furniture, rugs, and must-have accessories for their new family room.

"The Hayes needed a place to gather as a family to play music, dance, and also to do schooling for the children," explains Dominic Milanese, senior director of retail for Ballard Designs. "But they were lost in how to design the space. That's when our Design Services team in Nashville came to the rescue."

Ballard's design experts helped the family with everything from room layout to furniture to color selection.

Cool blues and grays with pops of color in the artwork set the casual coastal feel Walker and Laney wanted.

Best designer touches?

The new Roswell sectional sofa is covered in family-friendly performance fabric

The light and livable design includes his-and-her Layla leather recliners

A pair of Hazel Dining Chairs set up the kids' built-in desk area

6 Allen Counter Stools create family time at the kitchen island

Stellar decorating tricks

"Wallpaper on the back of the bookshelves added whimsy and color to the space," notes Milanese. "The family loved our 'Pierre the Pig' accent statue when they visited the store, so we placed him center stage on the hearth."

"We also hung their collection of instruments along with the family sign in the entry hall to personalize the space," Milanese added.

Hit single, hit family room

In step with the "Fancy Like" dance, the Ballard-Hayes-designed living room is a beautiful collaboration of creativity. Find more visuals of it in Walker's TikTok posts like this one!

