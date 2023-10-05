Fandom Takes Center Stage as Croctober Kicks Off by Unveiling the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot

From the shoes to the sky, the month-long celebration of the brand's passionate fan base will make Croc Nation its shining star, inclusive of a first-of-its-kind "Crocstellation"

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) has officially kicked off Croctober with month-long festivities dedicated wholeheartedly to its passion-fueled, universal fan base proudly known as Croc Nation. This Croctober transcends former years, as Crocs redefines creativity and self-expression by bringing to life highly anticipated activations requested by the fans, for the fans, and celebrating what it means to truly Come As You Are.

This starts today, with the reveal of one of the most widely requested Crocs shoe designs in brand history – the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot! For years, the buzz around a Crocs-inspired cowboy boot has been building, creating a genuine fan-fueled movement trending across social media. Recognizing this passion, Crocs is making fan dreams come true, turning the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot into a reality: a testament to the brand's commitment to and celebration of Croc Nation.

Launching on Croc Day, a fan-created holiday recognized annually on October 23, the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot features a high shine croc-embossed texture and bold western-inspired stitching. The boot is embellished with unique metallic Jibbitz™ charms and a first-of-its-kind spin-able spur charm attached to the backstrap of the shoe. On the rivet detail, the iconic black and white Crocs logo of Duke, the brand's beloved crocodile mascot, has gone country, sporting his very own cowboy hat.

The Croctober celebration of fandom and creativity doesn't stop there! The renowned footwear brand will continue to spotlight Crocs-pirations from some of its most creative, boldest fans from all over the globe. Throughout the years, these Crocs Stars™ have created everything from cake Crocs to life-sized Crocs costumes, and their work will be highlighted across Crocs' platforms and through in-store activations throughout the month.

To culminate the month, the brand will honor its global tapestry of one-of-a-kinds in a truly one-of-a-kind way. Crocs will celebrate its fans as the stars that they are with the unveiling of a Crocstellation – a new constellation in the sky, outlined as a giant Classic Clog, forever commemorating Croc Nation. Fans across the globe can get a clear view of the Crocstellation by visiting crocs.com and Crocs' platforms to access the exclusive AR filter and experience it for themselves. Revealed on October 25, the sky will shine even brighter that night with this final celebration of fans seen around the world.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year – Croctober – a time to celebrate the most imaginative fans in the world and this year is no exception," said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs. "Croc Day was born by our fans so we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate them than by bringing their ideas to life not just for one day, but all month long. At Crocs, we stan our fans!"

The Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot will be available on Crocs.com and in select Crocs retail stores beginning October 23 for a limited time. Grab a pair and tag @Crocs on social media to celebrate the month as only Croc Nation knows how. For additional Croctober happenings, including surprise-and-delight opportunities, exclusive product announcements and more, fans can follow and use the hashtag #Croctober23.

