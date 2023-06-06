FanDuel and 97.5 The Fanatic Host Philly FanFest Featuring Performances by Rae Sremmurd and a Surprise Headliner

FanFest will celebrate Philadelphia fans on August 26, 2023 at Xfinity Live.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier sports gaming destination in the United States, and 97.5 The Fanatic, the premier radio station for Philadelphia sports talk, announced today that tickets are available for its Philly FanFest event on Saturday, August 26th at Xfinity Live from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. ET.

FanDuel FanFest 2023 will be a free live event headlined by exclusive musical performances from Platinum selling duo Rae Sremmurd and a special surprise headliner. To attend FanFest, users must opt in to promotion and make a $25+ wager to get a free ticket, which is open to the first 10,000 people. The event will feature unique sports experiences with Philadelphia sports legends Brian Dawkins, Darren Sproles, Scott Hartnell, and more. A moderated Q&A session will be held with athletes and celebrities on site.

"We are excited to bring our FanDuel FanFest event to the great city of Philadelphia," said Andrew Sneyd, Marketing Executive Vice President. "Between the amazing musical performances, our surprise headline act, and the legendary athletes in attendance, this event will have something for all and is another way for us to do something extraordinary to celebrate our customers and sports betting in the state of Pennsylvania."

Throughout the day, attendees will also be treated to FanDuel's Superstar Showdown, where Philly sports legends will compete against each other in various sports challenges and games. Guests will be able to watch these events and predict who they think will win through FanDuel's Free-2-Play game to win prizes. The event will also feature several other activities for attendees, including local food vendors, a pop-up FanDuel Sports Bar and Lounge, brand activations, trophy photo ops and more.

"97.5 The Fanatic is thrilled to continue our amazing partnership with FanDuel for FanFest's 10th Anniversary. With all the excitement planned for the day, it will be the biggest celebration dedicated to Philadelphia sports fans that we have ever seen," said Eric Camille, APD of 97.5.

For more information on this event, and to get tickets, please visit FanDuel.com/FanFest.

About FanDuel Group:

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

