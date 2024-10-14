FanDuel And Euroleague Basketball Agree To Broadcasting Agreement

Every Week EuroLeague Games Will Air On FanDuel TV Extra and FanDuel TV+

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, and Euroleague Basketball have announced a broadcasting agreement for the 2024-25 season. As part of this new partnership, one game from every Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season round will air exclusively on FanDuel TV's FAST channel FanDuel TV Extra and its OTT platform FanDuel TV+, within the United States.

With the globalization of basketball continuing to grow, this broadcast agreement offers basketball fans across the U.S. the opportunity to experience the intensity and skill of Europe's top basketball league on a free-to-air basis, further expanding FanDuel TV's live rights portfolio and EuroLeague's global reach.

"This agreement with FanDuel is a major step in expanding our footprint outside the pan-European ecosystem. By expanding the EuroLeague broadcasting offer to U.S. audiences, we're opening exciting opportunities to grow our fan base and connect with basketball enthusiasts on a global scale," said Alex Ferrer Kristjansson, Euroleague Basketball Marketing and Communication Chief Officer.

"We're constantly looking to expand FanDuel TV's robust offering of live sports and EuroLeague has proven to be a highly engaging market amongst FanDuel users," said Mike Raffensperger, President, Sports at FanDuel. "Our agreement will provide more visibility to Europe's premier basketball league and bring even more captivating watch-and-wager programming to FanDuel TV."

Fans can tune into FanDuel TV Extra or FanDuel TV+ to catch one game from all 34 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season rounds and follow the progress of the league's top clubs and emerging talents. FanDuel TV Extra is currently available on a variety of streaming platforms including Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Tubi, Xumo Play, Plex and through FanDuel's own OTT platform FanDuel TV+. FanDuel TV+ is free to watch using a FanDuel account number and can be downloaded on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV connected devices or stream online at FanDuel.com/watch.

Upcoming EuroLeague games on FanDuel TV+ and FanDuel TV Extra are scheduled below:

Wednesday, October 16 at 2:30 pm ET - AS Monaco @ FC Barcelona

About FanDuel TV

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, FanDuel TV+, its direct-to-consumer OTT platform and FanDuel TV Extra, its free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, international basketball, soccer, original shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams and "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams as well as syndicated content from Bill Simmons' The Ringer network. FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+ and FanDuel TV Extra are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and deliver more live sports programming than any other network in America. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

About EuroLeague

Euroleague Basketball (EB) is a global leader in the sports and entertainment business, devoted to running the top European competitions of professional basketball clubs under a unique and innovative organizational model. Owned and administered by some of the most successful and historic clubs in the world, EB manages the continent's two premier men's basketball competitions, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and the BKT EuroCup, as well as the sport's premier under-18 showcase, the EB Adidas Next Generation Tournament.

The EB competitions bring the elite of European basketball to all five continents and to the entire sports community through the OTT platform EuroLeague TV. EB also organizes a series of community and educational activities, led by the One Team program, in alignment with the United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. On the academic side, the EB Sports Business MBA trains future professionals in sports management.

