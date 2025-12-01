FanDuel Launches America's #1 Sportsbook in Missouri

FanDuel's arrival in Missouri is accompanied by major community investments and a commitment to responsible gaming

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America and America's #1 Sportsbook, today announced the launch of its mobile sportsbook in Missouri as the state's new legal, regulated sports betting industry officially goes live. Beginning today, sports fans who are at least 21 years of age throughout Missouri can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and experience a trusted and secure way to engage with their favorite teams and athletes. New customers who make their first wager of at least $5 will receive $300 in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets can be used to bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, golf, boxing, soccer and more.

FanDuel Missouri

FanDuel is celebrating its arrival in Missouri with significant investments in local communities around the state. Ahead of launch, FanDuel announced a $300,000 donation to Guns 'N Hoses, the St. Louis-based nonprofit that hosts the annual charity boxing event benefiting The BackStoppers, which provides financial assistance to the families of fallen and catastrophically injured first responders. The donation was announced during a mid-November press conference in St. Louis, where Jay Atkins, Director of Government Relations, reinforced FanDuel's dedication to supporting first responders and the communities where the company operates.

In Kansas City, FanDuel will expand its statewide community commitment with a $300,000 donation to the Veterans Community Project, an organization dedicated to fixing veteran homelessness through transitional housing and wraparound support services. FanDuel employees will join the organization for a volunteer activation on December 3 to support local veterans as part of the company's Missouri launch week activities.

"Introducing FanDuel to sports fans in Missouri is a huge moment for our business, and we look forward to bringing the passionate fans across the state the experience of America's #1 Sportsbook," said Karol Corcoran, Managing Director, Sportsbook at FanDuel. "In addition to our leading product and parlay experience, Missouri customers can expect exciting promotions, including our Missouri Super Boost, where fans who place a wager can win up to $50 if one point is scored during tonight's Monday Night Football game. We are also passionate about giving back to our communities, and we are proud of the work we are doing to support veterans and first responders through our partners at Guns 'N Hoses and Veterans Community Project."

The FanDuel Sportsbook app offers a best-in-class platform with features for both new and experienced bettors, including:

Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature and 24/7 customer service.

An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game Parlay bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app and the first to give early payouts for championship teams. Additional features like The Pulse offer a curated experience that follows the biggest storylines in sports with live bets on the moments that matter most.

app and the first to give early payouts for championship teams. Additional features like The Pulse offer a curated experience that follows the biggest storylines in sports with live bets on the moments that matter most. Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting .

101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports . Commitment to Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play and features in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as a personalized dashboard called My Spend that offers customers a streamlined way to view personal play stats and spending patterns to help track budget. FanDuel also has a Responsible Gaming site where customers can find additional support services.

Missouri will become the 25th state or territory where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia.

FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group