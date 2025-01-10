FanDuel and Flutter Donate $250,000 to Organizations Supporting Wildfire Relief Efforts in Los Angeles

Company has been a member of the Los Angeles business community for 25 years and is committed to supporting its affected employees and the wider relief efforts

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, its parent company Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) and fellow subsidiary Flutter International today announced it is donating $250,000 to Americares and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, in support of wildfire relief efforts throughout impacted communities in the greater Los Angeles area. Flutter and FanDuel have been proud members of the Los Angeles business community for nearly 25 years. Flutter's previously branded TVG platform, now FanDuel TV, the industry's leading horse racing wagering and television network, is based in Culver City, and FanDuel's history in the city dates back to 2014 with key corporate, commercial and product functions supporting its daily fantasy sports, online sportsbook and iGaming platforms residing in the city as well. The company employs nearly 400 colleagues in Los Angeles, several who have been impacted by the fires.

"FanDuel and Flutter have been proud members of the Los Angeles business community for over two decades. We are heartbroken by the devastating loss these wildfires have created in a community we call home," said Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel. "We are committed to ensuring our employees are safe and making sure the community has the resources it needs to support the heroic efforts of our first responders."

The donation to Americares will help the health-focused relief organization address urgent health needs in affected communities. The funding for the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation will support vital equipment and programs that help save lives and protect communities.

