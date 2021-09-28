FanDuel Announces Market Access Partnership with Port Madison Enterprises to Operate Sports Betting in Washington

The brand new FanDuel Sportsbook at Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort will feature three live betting windows and twelve self-service betting terminal kiosks. The sportsbook will have 17 screens to feature all of the game-day action, which includes a 32' x 9' high-definition video wall and comfortable club chair seating. Additionally, three self-service betting kiosks will be located in the Casino's Beach Rock Music and Sports Lounge, which features 11 screens, including a 24.5' x 11.5' screen and seating for over 250 people.

Sports bettors and guests visiting Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort will be able to enjoy a FanDuel Sportsbook retail experience that fans in other states have grown to love, featuring an incredible game-day atmosphere with wagering options available across all major sporting events.

"We are excited to partner with FanDuel, America's #1 Sportsbook, and to be their exclusive partner in Washington State," said Rion Ramirez, CEO of Port Madison Enterprises, the business arm of the Suquamish Tribe.

"We are looking forward to offering sports wagering at our property for the first time and to making the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort Washington's premier destination for sports betting and the best game-day experience for all of our casino guests," comments Greg George, Port Madison Enterprises Board President.

"We are so pleased with the recent addition of sports wagering to our gaming compact, making sports betting legal in the state for the first time," said Leonard Forsman, Chairman of the Suquamish Tribe. "Revenue from sports wagering will help support the Suquamish Tribe's important governmental services offered to both tribal members and the local non-tribal community."

FanDuel Group and Port Madison Enterprises have a shared commitment to Responsible Gaming. FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services.

"We are excited to partner with Port Madison Enterprises and the Suquamish Tribe to bring America's #1 Sportsbook to the state of Washington," said Keith Wall, Vice President of Retail, FanDuel Group. "The Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort will be a truly impressive location for the West Coast expansion of our FanDuel Sportsbook retail operations."

About Port Madison Enterprises

In 1987, the Suquamish Tribe established PME as an agency of the Suquamish Tribal Government. PME's operations are aimed at developing community resources while promoting the economic and social welfare of the Suquamish Tribe through commercial activities. What began as a modest retail endeavor has grown exponentially over the last three decades. PME now encompasses several businesses including Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort, the historic Kiana Lodge, three retail outlets, White Horse Golf Course and a property management division. For more information about PME, visit them online at www.portmadisonenterprises.com

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

