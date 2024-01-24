FanDuel Announces New Financial Literacy Partnership in Expansion of Effort to Empower Responsible Gaming

Partners with Operation HOPE, Leading Organization Dedicated to Expanding Access to Financial Education and Empowerment

Free counseling in Massachusetts aims to help individuals understand how to best manage their personal finances for long-term financial security

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, and Operation HOPE, the nation's leading non-profit dedicated to financial literacy, today announced a multi-faceted partnership focused on promoting financial empowerment and offering free financial counseling to residents of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The partnership marks an important evolution of FanDuel's commitment to responsible gaming practices by improving access to personal financial literacy education.

Through the partnership, Operation HOPE will implement its HOPE Inside program, giving Massachusetts residents access to Financial Wellbeing Coaches who will offer virtual and in-person financial health sessions across the state at no cost. These coaches will provide individuals with financial knowledge and tools to create a secure future, including helping with strategies to build savings, improve FICO (credit) scores, and decrease debt. Additionally, Operation HOPE coaches will counsel participants on how best to manage entertainment spending. More information on how to sign up for coaching sessions can be found HERE.

"Operation HOPE's work has demonstrated that when individuals have a strong foundation of financial literacy, they are better equipped to manage their spending responsibly," said Christian Genetski, President, FanDuel. "FanDuel is committed to giving back to the communities in which we operate, and we believe that supporting proven financial literacy programs is a natural extension of our work to promote and empower responsible gaming. Partnering with Operation HOPE, a leader in the space, to help fund critical financial literacy education and providing access to financial counseling in communities across Massachusetts is the latest evolution in FanDuel's efforts."

"HOPE Inside is designed to equip clients with the tools and resources required to make informed decisions about their finances," said Brian Betts, President & CFO, Operation HOPE. "Through this partnership with FanDuel, we can help empower those who want to learn how to take control of their finances, which can ultimately lead to less stress and a higher quality of life."

In addition to the virtual and in-person financial coaches, FanDuel and Operation HOPE will release content as part of a new campaign highlighting financial literacy and the availability of the HOPE Inside program in Massachusetts. A national spot, viewable here, will be shared across FanDuel and Operation HOPE social media channels and aim to further promote financial literacy education nationwide. Additional assets from the campaign will promote the program in Massachusetts across digital OOH, radio, and paid social and drive awareness of the partnership and the availability of free financial counseling.

For more information on the partnership, visit fanduel.com/operationhope.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier mobile gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across sports betting, iGaming, horse racing, advance-deposit wagering, daily fantasy sports. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, (LSE: FLTR) the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for everyone—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, 'HOPE Inside', which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received its eighth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. In 2023, HOPE launched The 1865 Project, an initiative designed to help level the economic playing field for underserved Americans. For more information visit OperationHOPE.org or join the conversation online @operationhope.

