FANDUEL APPOINTS CAROLYN RENZIN CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, appointed Carolyn Renzin to the position of Chief Legal Officer. Renzin will continue in her role as Chief Compliance Officer for FanDuel Group.

Carolyn Renzin, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at FanDuel Group

The new position significantly expands Renzin's duties. As the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of FanDuel Group, Renzin will oversee legal, risk, regulatory engagement, compliance and responsible gaming for the company. Her team ensures that FanDuel Group is the industry leader for customer safety, security and compliance. Prior to taking on the Chief Legal Officer role, Carolyn served as FanDuel's Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. Before joining FanDuel, Carolyn was an Assistant General Counsel at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., where she worked as a regulatory litigator after the financial crisis and in the Office of the General Counsel building out the bank's legal function. Carolyn joined JPMC from compliance consulting and investigations firm Guidepost Solutions, where she worked with companies under regulatory scrutiny to enhance their compliance functions. Before Guidepost, Carolyn was a partner at the boutique law firm Stillman, Friedman & Shechtman, where her practice focused on litigation and regulatory enforcement. She began her career as a law clerk to the Hon. Ronald M. Gould on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and then as a litigation associate at Simpson Thacher and Bartlett.

"Carolyn is a passionate, bright, empathetic, and extremely hard-working leader and colleague," said Christian Genetski, President of FanDuel Group. "In her time at FanDuel, she has led transformative change for our business in building out a regulatory and compliance function befitting the current and future scale of our company and I'm confident she is the right choice to lead our high-performing legal team going forward."

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Contact: Kevin Hennessy / FanDuel Group / [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group