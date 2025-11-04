FanDuel Casino Expands Progressive Jackpot Offering with Launch of New Feature

FanDuel Casino launches new feature that allows players to double their chances to win a jackpot

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced the launch of its new FanDuel Casino Jackpots feature. This new feature gives players the opportunity to double their chances of winning a jackpot on eligible games by increasing their contribution to $0.20 after opting-in to FanDuel Casino Jackpots. The feature is now available to players in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania and available on a wide range of top and exclusive games. FanDuel Casino players can still opt in at a lower price of $.10, giving them more flexibility and control over how much they contribute per bet.

FanDuel Casino Jackpots Double Your Bet PHOTO

"At FanDuel Casino, our goal is to deliver the ultimate winning experience," James Davison, Commercial Vice President of FanDuel Casino said. "With the introduction of this new jackpot feature, we're creating even more opportunities for players to win. This exciting addition gives our players the chance to double their play for even bigger prizes, reinforcing our commitment to offering the most rewarding casino experience every day."

FanDuel Casino Jackpots, which launched to all customers in April 2025, introduced a progressive jackpot system designed to deliver more wins to more players. FanDuel Casino Jackpots allows players to opt in and add $0.10 to each wager for the opportunity to win one of four jackpots: Mini, Minor, Major, or Mega. With the debut of this new feature, players can now double their chances of winning by adding $0.20 per wager vs. $0.10. Since its launch earlier this year, over 450,000 jackpots have been won totaling over $300 million.

FanDuel Casino's acquisition of player engagement specialist BeyondPlay in February 2024 was crucial in launching its new Jackpots feature. By leveraging the deep expertise from the team at BeyondPlay, FanDuel Casino has strengthened its industry-leading customer experience and delivered its best-in-class jackpot technology to its customers. With this launch, FanDuel Casino continues to grow its roster of unique product offerings designed to elevate winning potential, reinforcing the brand's position as America's #1 iGaming operator and brand.

For more information on FanDuel Casino Jackpots, visit https://www.fanduel.com/FDCJackpot

About FanDuel:

FanDuel is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

Media Contact:

FanDuel / [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group