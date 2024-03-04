FanDuel Becomes an Official Sports Betting Partner of Carolina Panthers Ahead of Upcoming North Carolina Launch

Sports fans in North Carolina can now pre-register on the FanDuel Sportsbook app

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Carolina Panthers as an Official Sports Betting Partner. The partnership comes ahead of the March 11 launch of mobile sports betting in North Carolina and is part of a series of initiatives to engage sports fans throughout the state.

FanDuel will become an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Carolina Panthers. As part of the partnership, FanDuel will leverage team marks across its marketing channels and partner with the team on digital and social media content. Fans can also expect digital signage and exclusive events at Bank of America Stadium.

To celebrate the new partnership with the Panthers, FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams will broadcast live from Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, March 6. Guests will include Luke Kuechly and members of the Panthers organization. Fans can tune into "Up & Adams" weekdays at 11:00 a.m. ET on FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+ or YouTube.

"Bringing FanDuel to sports fans across North Carolina is an important moment for our business, and we are thrilled to be able to work with the Carolina Panthers to introduce their fanbase to America's #1 Sportsbook," said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel. "We look forward to supporting the team next season and to engaging the passionate sports fans across North Carolina with our product."

"We are thrilled to welcome FanDuel as an Official Sports Betting Partner," said Kristi Coleman, Carolina Panthers president. "As we look ahead to the 2024 season, we're excited about the opportunities this partnership presents to deliver unique and engaging experiences to our fans while they are in North Carolina."

Sports fans in North Carolina who are at least 21 years of age can now pre-register on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New customers in North Carolina who pre-register between now and March 10 will be credited with $100 in Bonus Bets to use following the March 11 launch of mobile sports betting. Beginning 12 p.m. ET on March 11, customers who make their first wager of at least $5 will receive an additional $200 in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets can be used to bet on college basketball, NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MMA, golf, boxing, soccer, and much more.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is simple, secure and convenient and offers a best-in-class platform with features for both new and experienced bettors, including:

Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.

FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service. An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game Parlay bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, and the first to give early payouts for championship teams. Additional features like The Pulse offer a curated experience that follows the biggest storylines in sports and offers live bets on the moments that matter most. As the action unfolds, new bets are added to the feed in a narrative-driven format, offering fans a simple and streamlined path to discover what is happening in a game in real-time

FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game Parlay bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, and the first to give early payouts for championship teams. Additional features like The Pulse offer a curated experience that follows the biggest storylines in sports and offers live bets on the moments that matter most. As the action unfolds, new bets are added to the feed in a narrative-driven format, offering fans a simple and streamlined path to discover what is happening in a game in real-time Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting and an Explore feature that delivers a simplified betting experience for fans of all experience levels. The Explore tab includes narrative-driven question format bets like 'Who Will Win This Game?" educational tutorials, popular bets, parlay builders and more.

FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting and an Explore feature that delivers a simplified betting experience for fans of all experience levels. The Explore tab includes narrative-driven question format bets like 'Who Will Win This Game?" educational tutorials, popular bets, parlay builders and more. Commitment to Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its Responsible Gaming site where customers can find additional support services.

North Carolina becomes the 22nd state where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Mobile sports betting is not yet available in South Carolina.

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier mobile gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across sports betting, iGaming, horse racing, advance-deposit wagering and daily fantasy sports. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

