FanDuel Bolsters Government Relations Team with Experienced Government Staffers

FanDuel expands government affairs team with new hires who bring decades of experience and strong relationships to the organization

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced that James Hartmann and Louis Trombetta have joined FanDuel as Directors of Government Relations. Both Trombetta and Hartmann bring a wealth of experience to the team as FanDuel looks to strengthen its relationships in existing states of operation and new states into which it aims to expand.

"As we continue to evolve our government relations team, we are excited to bring in two experienced professionals who understand our business, are deeply respected by legislators and can help us continue to show the positive impact legal and regulated gaming can have for states," said Cesar Fernandez, Head of State Government Relations at FanDuel.

James Hartmann

Hartmann began his career as a prosecutor in Chicago and New York City before moving into politics. His experience brought him to the Illinois House of Representatives where he served in multiple roles before becoming the Chief Counsel to the Illinois Speaker of the House and House Parliamentarian. Throughout his time in the Illinois House, he was involved in all aspects of the legislative process and played a crucial role in some of the most consequential legislation in state history. Hartmann was also the lead gaming attorney for the House, where he negotiated and drafted legislation that legalized sports betting in Illinois and legislation that authorized a long-awaited casino in Chicago.

He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Kentucky and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Notre Dame. In 2023, he was named to Chicago Lawyer Magazine's 40 under 40.

"FanDuel has always stood out to me for the company's innovation and its commitment to shaping the future of gaming in a responsible way," said Hartmann. "I look forward to bringing my legislative and legal expertise to the team in a way that continues to support FanDuel's growth."

Louis Trombetta

With over a decade of gaming industry experience, Trombetta's unique blend of legal insight and industry knowledge will contribute significantly to FanDuel's ongoing success. Prior to joining FanDuel, Trombetta served as the inaugural Executive Director of the Florida Gaming Control Commission, where he successfully established the new agency, led the agency's legislative priorities and oversaw the regulation of the state's gaming industry. His strategic leadership and deep understanding of regulatory frameworks will be invaluable as FanDuel continues to seek to expand its operations.

A graduate of the State University of New York, College at Brockport, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Trombetta is a member of the International Masters of Gaming Law and former board member of the Association of Racing Commissioners International (ARCI).

"I'm thrilled to join FanDuel and transition from a regulatory role to working with an operator that is committed to building this industry in a sustainable manner," said Trombetta. "I look forward to contributing to their continued success and helping to shape the future of the industry."

