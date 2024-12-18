NBA Super Slam is exclusively live on FanDuel Casino featuring official NBA marks in game

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced the launch of a co-branded slot game with the National Basketball Association (NBA), NBA Super Slam. Developed by White Hat Studios, NBA Super Slam will be available exclusively on FanDuel Casino in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Ontario.

FanDuel Casino Launches First Co-Branded Slot Game with the NBA: NBA Super Slam (PRNewsfoto/FanDuel Group)

NBA Super Slam is a bespoke basketball themed slot game which immerses players with a full NBA experience. FanDuel Casino players will be brought into an arena with a cheering crowd, where they will spin to swish cash prizes and chase rings. Co-host of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" Chandler Parsons is excited to promote the new game to his fans.

"With the NBA season in full swing, I am excited to be partnering with FanDuel Casino to launch NBA Super Slam," says Chandler Parsons, co-host of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back." "Anyone who enjoys playing slots and has a love for the NBA like I do, there's no better game to play."

This high-energy slot immerses FanDuel Casino players into a total NBA experience, bringing them into the arena and onto the court. With a cheering crowd and shot clock buzzer, FanDuel Casino players will be spinning for hoop symbols which collect basketballs with various cash values.

"This exciting new slot game, NBA Super Slam, will bring the fun to the court on FanDuel Casino," says Daniele Phillips, FanDuel Casino Marketing Vice President. "We are excited to partner with the NBA and White Hat Studios on this exclusive new game and look forward to new and existing customers engaging with it."

