FanDuel Casino teams up with the South Jersey Transportation Authority's Atlantic City Expressway Pleasantville Toll Plaza, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's PATH Commuter Rail Systemwide and PA SEPTA Broad Street [B] Line to offer one day of free tolls and rides in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced the South Jersey Transportation Authority's Atlantic City Expressway Pleasantville Toll Plaza, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's PATH commuter rail systemwide and PA SEPTA will offer free tolls and rides on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

FanDuel Casino Sponsors Free Tolls and Rides on December 18th, 2024.

In New Jersey, free tolls and rides will be given out through the South Jersey Transportation Authority's Atlantic City Expressway Pleasantville Toll Plaza and throughout the PATH system. Pleasantville Tolls will be off from 12 am-11:59 pm ET. PATH rides systemwide will be free from 8:00 pm-11:00 pm ET. In Pennsylvania, SEPTA Broad Street [B] Line will offer free rides from 6:00 pm-12:00 am ET. You do not need to be a FanDuel Casino customer to engage in the free tolls and rides on December 18th.

"This exciting FanDuel Casino opportunity represents a continued investment by FanDuel in its casino brand and the opportunity to engage new and existing customers with content and experiences that excite customers," says Daniele Phillips, Marketing Vice President. "As part of our ongoing brand campaign, we're here to show people nothing beats the feeling of winning on FanDuel Casino. Though a lot of great feelings come close, like scoring a free ride or toll for the day."

FanDuel Casino is a mobile gaming app that allows 21+ customers to play the most popular slot games, online blackjack games, table games, online baccarat and live dealer casino games right at players' fingertips. Available in all 5 states where online casino is legal: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Connecticut and West Virginia.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

Media Contacts:

FanDuel Group

[email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group