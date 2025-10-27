FanDuel Casino Welcomes Lady Luck HQ as Newest Ambassador in Exclusive Deal

Leading slots influencer Lady Luck HQ partners with the #1 online casino brand, FanDuel Casino, for wide-ranging partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced leading casino streaming personality, Lady Luck HQ, will be joining the FanDuel Casino roster as an exclusive ambassador. As part of this partnership, Lady Luck HQ will create engaging content, inform customers of FanDuel Casino's offering of slot games and exciting promotions, educate on responsible gaming practices, and appear at exclusive FanDuel Casino customer events.

Watch the announcement from Lady Luck HQ HERE .

With over one million subscribers on YouTube and a large following across Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok , Lady Luck HQ, known off-screen as Francine Maric, is the most-subscribed female slots influencer on YouTube and has become one of the most influential voices in slots and casino entertainment. Her channel, Lady Luck HQ, features slot play, casino insights, and high-energy moments. A Michigan native, Lady Luck HQ has built a dedicated community by showcasing authentic and responsible casino entertainment. One of her earliest YouTube uploads , featuring a $18,000 jackpot, went viral and helped establish her as the number one casino slot streamer on Facebook and the second most popular slot streamer globally.

"Partnering with FanDuel Casino is an incredible opportunity to expand what we've built with the Lady Luck HQ community," said Lady Luck HQ. "FanDuel is a brand that prioritizes both entertainment and responsibility, and I'm excited to work together to deliver engaging content while promoting safe and enjoyable gaming experiences."

"Francine represents exactly what we look for in a brand ambassador - authentic, engaging, and community-driven," said Daniele Phillips, Vice President of Marketing at FanDuel Casino. "She has grown a devoted fanbase under Lady Luck HQ that allows us to connect with audiences, especially our female customers, in a meaningful way and celebrate the evolution of digital gaming."

Lady Luck HQ joins FanDuel Casino's roster of influential ambassadors that already includes Vegas Matt. Together, they represent the next generation of digital casino entertainment, blending excitement, authenticity, and responsible gaming for millions of fans across platforms.

For more information on FanDuel Casino, visit https://casino.fanduel.com

About FanDuel:

FanDuel is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT ).

