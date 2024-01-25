FanDuel Casino partners with Vegas Matt in a long-term deal inclusive of social media content, promotional offers, branding, and more.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced a new exclusive partnership with Vegas Matt for FanDuel Casino to create engaging content that will educate fans on casino games and the importance of responsible play.

FanDuel Casino Welcomes Vegas Matt As Ambassador in Exclusive Deal

As part of the partnership, Vegas Matt will create exclusive content on his social channels including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram that showcase the exciting product offering available on FanDuel Casino. This content will include remote streams that highlight FanDuel Casino gameplay and educate customers on available games, giveaways, and Responsible Gaming content that helps fans understand how they can manage their play using the tools provided by FanDuel. Vegas Matt will appear at exclusive FanDuel Casino customer events throughout the partnership.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with FanDuel Casino," said Vegas Matt. "I look forward to introducing our amazing audience to FanDuel Casino and showcasing the games people can play that range from Slots to Blackjack, Roulette, and so forth available on their platform. I can't wait to spotlight all the unique offerings, such as Daily Jackpots and exclusive games available only on FanDuel Casino, and help customers better understand how they can enjoy their favorite games online."

FanDuel Casino is currently the fastest-growing online casino, ending 2023 with 5% growth YOY in regulated states, higher than any other online casino. This partnership with Vegas Matt, who is the fastest growing casino content creator, represents a continued investment by FanDuel in its casino brand and the opportunity to engage new and existing customers with content that both excite and educate them on FanDuel Casino's offering. Players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and Connecticut can play Casino online.

"Vegas Matt is a talented content creator with a passionate casino following that can help us engage with new and existing customers through various content forms," said Daniele Phillips, Vice President of Brand Strategy at FanDuel Casino. "We look forward to Vegas Matt bringing the fun and entertainment he brings to his content by showcasing FanDuel Casino and everything we have to offer. Vegas Matt will help us reach new audiences and provide them with engaging casino content available on our platform."

