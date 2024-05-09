FanDuel TV Launches New FAST Channel "FanDuel TV Extra"

FanDuel TV Extra Airs More Live Sports Than Any Other FAST Channel Available

FanDuel TV Extra Is Now Available on Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Xumo Play and Plex

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel TV, the cable television network from leading online gaming company FanDuel, announced the launch of "FanDuel TV Extra," a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel. "FanDuel TV Extra" is currently available on a variety of streaming platforms including Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Xumo Play, Plex and through FanDuel's own OTT platform FanDuel TV+.

"FanDuel TV Extra" airs more live sports than any other FAST channel currently available, making it the premier destination for watch-and-wager programming. Viewers and bettors will have access to live award-winning horse racing coverage FanDuel TV is famous for as well as international basketball including China's CBA, Germany's BBL, Turkey's BSL and Pan-America's BCLA, international soccer from South Korea's K-League, PDC darts and poker from PokerStars.

Programming on "FanDuel TV Extra" will also include episodes of FanDuel TV's original studio shows "Up & Adams" and "Run It Back." Fans can watch player interviews and expert analysis of the top storylines from around the NFL and NBA from their favorite personalities like Kay Adams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams and more.

"Launching 'FanDuel TV Extra' was another important step in expanding distribution for FanDuel TV content and reaching new audiences. Our research showed a large portion of our target audience already consume content on FAST," Executive Producer and SVP of FanDuel TV Kevin Grigsby said. "Airing over 12 hours of live sports a day that can be wagered on significantly differentiates our channel in the market and allows us to reach a new cohort of passionate sports fans and bettors. We plan on continuing to invest in the reach of 'FanDuel TV Extra' by adding it to other top FAST providers in the near future."

About FanDuel TV & FanDuel TV+

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform FanDuel TV+ in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network and OTT channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle and Shams Charania, and syndicated content from Bill Simmons The Ringer network. FanDuel TV and FanDuel TV+ are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. Download the FanDuel TV+ app free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android TV connected devices or stream online at FanDuel.com/watch . Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

