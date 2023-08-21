FanDuel Delivers An Early Win To NFL Fans For Kick Off

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company and an Official Sports Betting Partner of the National Football League (NFL), is joining forces with YouTube to offer FanDuel customers a limited-time promotional offer for one of the League's marquee products, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV. This partnership further demonstrates that FanDuel continues to deliver on its commitment to make all moments in sports matter more.

Between August 21 and September 18, new FanDuel Sportsbook customers who place a $5 bet will receive $200 in Bonus Bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. Existing customers who bet $5 will also receive $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube is the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, which gives fans access to all live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular NFL season and is available to purchase on either YouTube or YouTube TV.

This offer comes as part of a larger campaign by FanDuel as it enters its third year as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL. The brand will also debut a new creative advertising campaign that will run throughout the season and introduce new product features including Parlay Hub and FanDuel Explore, which will engage fans as they cheer on their favorite teams.

"Partnering with YouTube to help deliver NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV to our customers places FanDuel squarely at the intersection of one of the most valued sports and media offerings in the world," said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel. "This partnership makes FanDuel the only category partner making it easier for fans to access every out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL game and elevates the sports betting and entertainment experience for millions of fans across the United States."

FanDuel is also excited to launch FanDuel Explore for the start of the NFL season. Through this new product, fans of all experience levels will be able to bet through a simplified betting experience that presents them with narrative-driven question format bets like 'Who Will Win This Game?' and 'How many points will be scored?'. Fans will find educational tutorials, popular bets, parlay builders and more on the new Explore tab within the FanDuel app. FanDuel Explore will create a new opportunity for fans who are new to betting to wager during the NFL season.

For more information on how to qualify for an NFL Sunday Ticket discount from FanDuel, visit http://fanduel.com/nfl-sunday-ticket.

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier mobile gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across sports betting, iGaming, horse racing, advance-deposit wagering, daily fantasy sports. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuelTV its broadly distributed linear cable television and leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, (LON: FLTR) the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands.

