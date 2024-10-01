FanDuel Donates $1 Million to UNCF to Support Students from North Carolina HBCUs

Donation comes after this year's launch of mobile sports betting in the state and marks the fourth $1 million FanDuel donation to UNCF

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced a fourth $1 million donation supporting the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) whose mission is to build a robust and nationally recognized pipeline of under-represented students who, because of UNCF support, become highly qualified college graduates. The donation will financially support students at 11 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across North Carolina.

Panthers Legend Mike Rucker, FanDuel Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Keita Young, UNCF Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer Dr. Maurice E. Jenkins and Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields

FanDuel is an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Carolina Panthers and made the donation to the UNCF on September 29 in the form of a check presentation at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with UNCF and FanDuel executives taking part in the ceremony.

Through the donation, UNCF will provide direct support through its Emergency Student Aid program and help students at each of the institutions in a variety of areas, including technology, housing, food security, tuition and other education-related expenses.

"We are thrilled to extend our work with the UNCF to support the HBCU community across North Carolina," said Alison Kutler, Vice President, Responsible Gaming and Community Impact at FanDuel. "FanDuel is steadfast in its commitment to making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate our sportsbook, and we look forward to supporting hard-working students at institutions throughout the state."

"As a steadfast supporter of UNCF and HBCU students, FanDuel is setting an exemplary standard for other private entities to emulate in making investments in deserving students who need a helping hand to fulfill their goal of completing their college education. We commend FanDuel for its ongoing commitment and support as together we will continue empowering HBCUs and their students to flourish and to remain focused on their crucial mission in higher education," said Larry A. Griffith, executive vice president for programs and student services, UNCF.

The 11 institutions in North Carolina impacted by the donation include Barber-Scotia College, Bennett College, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, St. Augustine's University, Shaw University and Winston-Salem State University.

