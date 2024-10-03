FanDuel Donates $175,000 to Four Local Organizations to Support Hurricane Recovery Efforts in Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced a $175,000 donation to four Georgia organizations, Greater Valdosta United Way (GVUW), United Way of Toombs, Montgomery and Wheeler Counties, Second Harvest Foodbank of South Georgia, and Golden Harvest Food Bank INC, supporting hurricane relief efforts throughout impacted communities in southern Georgia.

"FanDuel is a proud employer in Georgia and is devastated to see the damage across communities many of our team members call home," said Alison Kutler, Vice President, Responsible Gaming and Community Impact at FanDuel. "We are committed to supporting recovery efforts and to aiding the efforts of heroic first responders, and we look forward to continuing to uplift the community as we rebuild."

"On behalf of the families and communities impacted by Hurricane Helene, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to FanDuel for their incredible generosity," said Sen. Blake Tillery "This is the first major contribution toward our recovery efforts, and through our #ToombsStrong partnership with the United Way of Toombs, Montgomery, and Wheeler Counties, these funds will go directly to helping families rebuild their lives. Your support will make a lasting difference in our community's recovery and resilience."

"The people and communities of House District 156, which includes Toombs County, continue to demonstrate their resilience and strength as we begin the long process of rebuilding after Hurricane Helene," said Rep. Leesa Hagan. "#ToombsStrong is more than a slogan—it's a reflection of our determination and spirit. I am grateful for FanDuel's generous contribution to support our recovery efforts. This donation will help us restore what was lost and ensure that our district comes back stronger than ever."

The donation will support each organizations' community-driven recovery efforts in areas of shelter, medical supplies and food across the region as it works to recover from the catastrophic damage of Hurricane Helene.

FanDuel employees in its Atlanta office will also collect essential relief supplies for those affected by the storm and first responders, including non-perishable food, water, clothing, hygiene products, baby supplies and first-aid materials. The company is also matching individual employee donations.

