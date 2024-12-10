FanDuel Expands Suite of Responsible Gaming Tools with Introduction of My Spend

'My Spend' offers FanDuel customers streamlined way to view personal play stats and spending patterns and helps track budget

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, today announced the introduction of My Spend, a new personalized responsible gaming dashboard designed to help customers track spending patterns and manage their budget. Customers can view personal stats related to their engagement with FanDuel, including amount deposited and net winnings over the last seven days, four weeks or three months. The My Spend dashboard also encourages customers to utilize the existing suite of responsible gaming tools FanDuel offers, including deposit limits and wager limits. The tool was developed based on internal and external research demonstrating players' interest in personalized activity insights and a deeper understanding of their own behavior.

FanDuel is supporting the launch of My Spend with a new advertising campaign that encourages customers to engage with the dashboard and stay on track with spending and budget habits. The new spot will air in both English and Spanish across television, digital and paid social and can be viewed here.

"FanDuel believes our customers should always have a budget and plan in mind when they engage with our products, and we are thrilled to introduce My Spend to help customers track their spending and manage their play," said Alison Kutler, Vice President, Responsible Gaming and Community Impact at FanDuel. "As we look to continuously raise the standard for what it means to be a responsible operator, we look forward to continuing to bring new and innovative ways support our customers."

My Spend is available across all FanDuel products, including Sportsbook, Casino, Fantasy, Racing and Faceoff. For more information on My Spend and FanDuel's commitment to responsible play, visit fanduel.com/myspend.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia.

FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

Media Contact:

FanDuel Group / [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group